St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls ‘brilliant’ Perth memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Nicky Clark from Dundee United.

The 31-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Perth side.

Clark joins the Saints for an ‘undisclosed fee’ after Courier Sport revealed he was on the verge of agreeing personal terms with United’s Premiership rivals.

Callum Davidson’s new man joined up with his teammates at McDiarmid Park this morning.

Family ties helped sell move

He told Saints TV that his family ties to the club, through former dad and former boss Sandy Clark, helped sell the move.

“I am delighted to be here, it happened quickly over the last week,” Clark said.

“It has been good today to come in and meet the manager and players. I will be training today with the guys and it will be good to get a feel for the squad.

“As soon as I heard the club was interested, I wanted to come here. The club has been successful over the last few years.

“Last year was difficult but it showed how much of a togetherness the squad had to get through such a tough spell.

“In football it helps to feel wanted, I felt that straight away after speaking to the manager. That really attracted me to join the club.

“I can’t wait to get going and to help score goals for the club.

“I was a young boy when my dad (Sandy) was in charge here, I have brilliant memories from that time as the club qualified for Europe.

“Me, my brother and my mum used to come here every week. It would be great to help the club get back up toward the top end of the table.

“I don’t set personal targets but I want to come in and work hard, hopefully I can score plenty of goals and get us up the table.”

Clark netted 43 goals in 145 games for the Tannadice club over four seasons.