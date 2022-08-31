St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls ‘brilliant’ Perth memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls ‘brilliant’ Perth memories

By Scott Lorimer
August 31 2022, 11.30am Updated: August 31 2022, 2.26pm
Nicky Clark's move from Dundee United to St Johnstone has been completed.
St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Nicky Clark from Dundee United.

The 31-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Perth side.

Clark joins the Saints for an ‘undisclosed fee’ after Courier Sport revealed he was on the verge of agreeing personal terms with United’s Premiership rivals.

Callum Davidson’s new man joined up with his teammates at McDiarmid Park this morning.

Family ties helped sell move

He told Saints TV that his family ties to the club, through former dad and former boss Sandy Clark, helped sell the move.

“I am delighted to be here, it happened quickly over the last week,” Clark said.

“It has been good today to come in and meet the manager and players. I will be training today with the guys and it will be good to get a feel for the squad.

“As soon as I heard the club was interested, I wanted to come here. The club has been successful over the last few years.

“Last year was difficult but it showed how much of a togetherness the squad had to get through such a tough spell.

“In football it helps to feel wanted, I felt that straight away after speaking to the manager. That really attracted me to join the club.

“I can’t wait to get going and to help score goals for the club.

“I was a young boy when my dad (Sandy) was in charge here, I have brilliant memories from that time as the club qualified for Europe.

“Me, my brother and my mum used to come here every week. It would be great to help the club get back up toward the top end of the table.

“I don’t set personal targets but I want to come in and work hard, hopefully I can score plenty of goals and get us up the table.”

Clark netted 43 goals in 145 games for the Tannadice club over four seasons.





