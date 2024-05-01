FTSE 100 drifts lower ahead of latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 drifts lower ahead of latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 ended Wednesday at 8,121.84 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100 ended Wednesday at 8,121.84 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE 100 took another step back on Wednesday as its recent rally continued to stutter amid another drop in oil prices and uncertainty around interest rates.

Market traders across Europe were largely cautious on Wednesday as their attentions were firmly focused on the latest Federal Reserve meeting in the US in the hope for further guidance over when rates might be cut.

London’s top index finished 22.89 points, or 0.28%, lower to end the day at 8,121.84.

Adam Vettese, analyst at investment platform EToro, said: “The FTSE 100 has given up its gains from earlier in the trading session.

“Investors are understandably a little nervy after yesterday’s big sell off on Wall Street, with the latest rate decision from the Federal Reserve due later.

“Wage data released on Tuesday came in hotter than expected, just the latest measure adding impetus to the ‘higher for longer’ rate argument.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main indexes were also lower, particularly hampered by notable falls for car manufacturers amid more cuts at competitor Tesla.

The German Dax index was down 1.03% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended down 0.99%.

Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.09% at 1.248 US dollars and was 0.13% lower at 1.169 euros at market close in London.

GSK head office
GSK saw shares improve after improving profit guidance (PA)

In company news, drugmaker GSK was among the day’s key risers after it lifted its profit forecasts for the year on the back of strong demand for respiratory virus and shingle vaccines.

The firm said it therefore expects to see annual core operating profits grow by between 9% and 11% in 2024, improving upon its previous forecast of 7% to 10%.

As a result, shares moved 1.9% higher to 1,705p by the close of play.

Aston Martin Lagonda shares dropped after British car firm saw losses widen heavily.

It told shareholders pre-tax losses nearly doubled to £138.8 million in the first quarter, as the luxury car maker slowed down production of several older car models ahead of a clutch of planned launches later this year.

It moved 6.75% lower to 138.2p.

Elsewhere, handbag specialist Mulberry was lower after it revealed a hit to full-year sales as luxury shoppers cut back on their spending.

Shares were down 9.3% to 97.5p after it recorded a 4% drop in sales for the past year amid reduced trading in the UK.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting surged after it confirmed investment giants Bridgepoint and Cinven have both approached the London-listed firm about possible takeovers.

It saw shares lift by 38.8% to 465p as a result.

The price of oil continued its recent downwards trajectory as US secretary of state Antony Blinken met Israel’s President Netanyahu amid calls for a ceasefire to its current conflict.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 2.43% to 80.98 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were GSK, up 32p to 1,705p, Unite Group, up 12p to 940p, DCC, up 70p to 5,555p, Severn Trent, up 31p to 2,498p, and Tesco, up 3.7p to 300p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 3.45p to 112.15p, Ashtead, down 168p to 5,674p, Ocado, down 10p to 343.1p, Haleon, down 8.5p to 331p, and Howden Joinery, down 19p to 857p.