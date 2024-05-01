Ronnie O’Sullivan appears to join the list of great sportsmanship acts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronnie O’Sullivan appears to join the list of great sportsmanship acts

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan, left, showed sportsmanship during his Crucible meeting with Stuart Bingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ronnie O'Sullivan, left, showed sportsmanship during his Crucible meeting with Stuart Bingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan was praised for his apparent sportsmanship during his quarter-final match with Stuart Bingham at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The seven-time world champion opted to end his break by playing a safety shot, rather than attempt to pot a red, as he did not believe the black was sitting on its spot properly and appeared unwilling to gain an unfair advantage.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five previous examples of fair play in professional sport.

Paolo Di Canio

Controversial Italian Di Canio endeared himself to the British public while playing for West Ham in a Premier League clash at Everton in December 2000.

Home goalkeeper Paul Gerrard was lying on the ground injured when an unmarked Di Canio was picked out in the area by team-mate Trevor Sinclair.

But, instead of putting the ball into an empty net to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead, the forward opted to catch it and allow Gerrard to receive treatment. The incident earned Di Canio a FIFA Fair Play award.

Andy Roddick

Three-time Wimbledon finalist Andy Roddick
Andy Roddick was a three-time Wimbledon finalist (PA)

Number one seed Roddick was a set, 5-3 and three match points to the good with a place in the quarter-finals of the 2005 Rome Masters beckoning when he handed opponent Fernando Verdasco a reprieve.

A line judge ruled the Spaniard had served a double fault but the American insisted the second serve was in and therefore an ace.

Verdasco saved two further match points, won the game and then claimed the set on a tie-break before going on to complete a 6-7 7-6 6-4 victory.

Alistair Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee came to the aid of exhausted younger brother Jonny during a dramatic conclusion to the World Triathlon Series in Mexico in September 2016.

Jonny needed to win the race and hope Spaniard Mario Mola finished no higher than fourth. That looked set to happen until searing heat took its toll.

With Jonny starting to wobble, Alistair – third at the time – put his arm around him and all but carried him across the finish line. South African Henri Schoeman won the race, with Mola winning the title.

MS Dhoni

Ian Bell, left, and batting partner Eoin Morgan wait for the umpire's decision on the controversial run out
Ian Bell, left, and batting partner Eoin Morgan wait for the umpire's decision on the controversial run out (Rui Vieira/PA)

During England’s second Test against India at Trent Bridge in July 2011, Ian Bell was run out on 137 having left the crease before the ball was dead.

Bell was under the impression the ball had reached the boundary but, following an appeal by India, it was determined he was out.

England captain Andrew Strauss and coach Andy Flower visited India’s dressing room during the tea break and asked MS Dhoni, India’s skipper, if the decision could be overturned. Dhoni put it to the rest of his team and they agreed Bell could resume.

Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler’s penalty was saved by David Seaman but Jason McAteer scored the rebound
Robbie Fowler's penalty was saved by David Seaman but Jason McAteer scored the rebound (Sean Dempsey/PA)

In March 1997, Fowler was awarded a penalty at Highbury after being brought down by Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman.

The Liverpool striker urged referee Gerald Ashby to change his mind as he had tripped and fallen over.

Fowler’s spot-kick was saved by Seaman but Jason McAteer was alert to slot in the rebound and put the Reds 2-0 up and on course for a 2-1 win.

Speaking about the incident in 2015, Fowler, who received a fair play award, claimed he had not missed on purpose.