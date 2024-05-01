Scottish economy forecast to see slow, steady growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish economy forecast to see slow, steady growth

By Press Association
Growth of 0.4% for the Scottish economy is forecast this year (PA)
Scotland’s economy is predicted to see slow but steady growth in the medium term, according to the first Scottish economic outlook report from KPMG.

The auditing firm said the economic momentum is likely to be propelled by consumer spending thanks to a recovery in incomes and a relatively low propensity to save.

But the outlook for business investment is weaker, with uncertainty expected to persist into next year.

The forecast shows growth of 0.4% for the Scottish economy this year, similar to the rest of the UK, with that expected to pick up to 1% in 2025.

KPMG aims to produce updated outlooks for Scotland twice a year, every year.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG in the UK, said: “While our forecast shows weaker growth momentum compared with the pre-Covid decade, there are nonetheless some reasons for optimism.

“We expect consumer demand to remain relatively solid, while the adoption of new technologies could boost productivity growth in the medium term.”

James Kergon, senior partner at KPMG Scotland, added: “Businesses in Scotland will have to adjust to the long-term challenges facing the economy, including slowing population growth and a secular decline in the oil and gas activity.

“Those able to turn this into opportunity will stand ready to reap advantages of the energy transition, while the productivity gap with the rest of the UK offers scope for catch-up growth.”