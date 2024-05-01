Anita Rani says she loves being single after split from husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anita Rani says she loves being single after split from husband

By Press Association
Anita Rani (Ian West/PA)
Anita Rani (Ian West/PA)

BBC presenter Anita Rani has said that she “loves” being single following her split from her husband.

The Woman’s Hour and Countryfile broadcaster, 46, reportedly ended the relationship with Bhupinder Rehal last year after 14 years together.

Rani, who has covered royal events including the coronation and late Queen’s funeral, told Good Housekeeping: “I feel like I’ve stepped into a place that I never, ever expected myself to be in. I’m in uncharted territory – I’m a single, Asian woman with no children, and do you know what?

“I love it. I’ve sort of got a blank slate in front of me, and that feels really good.”

Anita Rani is on the cover of Good Housekeeping’s June issue (Good Housekeeping / David Venni)

She also said she has moved back into a flat that she had bought around 20 years ago and turned it into a “Parisienne dream house”.

Rani said: “I have lovely cream drapes and white floorboards. My bedroom is dusky pink and I’ve turned my spare room into a dressing room. Just talking about it makes me happy.

“It’s my little sanctuary and it feels really important to have that.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant also said that she admires “women who have an inner strength and power” and has taken inspiration from an 82-year-old woman, who left her husband and has a powerful presence.

“That’s who I want to be,” Rani added. “Someone who has bigger things to think about than the size of my nose.”

Cover A main
The June 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale (Good Housekeeping / David Venni)

She also spoke about her debut novel, Baby Does A Runner, which nods to some of her experiences as a British-Asian woman growing up in the north of England.

Her protagonist, Baby, is single, overworked and underappreciated before going to India to delve into her family’s secret history.

“I don’t think I am at a place of peace with it,” Rani said, speaking about the theme of generational trauma.

“I don’t want to sound like an angry, raging feminist, but I won’t deny that I’m angry. I’m a very happy, optimistic person fuelled by rage. I grew up in a Punjabi family where men and women were treated very differently and I could see the inequality everywhere around me.

“But when you have something to fight against, it really empowers you. It’s like a fire inside that drives you.”

The June 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.