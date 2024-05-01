Tyra Banks says she had first alcoholic drink on 50th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Tyra Banks says she had first alcoholic drink on 50th birthday

By Press Association
Tyra Banks says she had first alcoholic drink on 50th birthday (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)
Tyra Banks says she had first alcoholic drink on 50th birthday (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)

Tyra Banks said she celebrated her 50th birthday by trying her first alcoholic beverage.

The US model and TV presenter, who created the reality show America’s Next Top Model in 2003 with iterations across the world, said she “could not wait to be 50”.

Banks said she rang in her milestone December birthday “in Australia with my family”.

Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Tyra Banks arrives for the annual Vanity Fair Party (Yui Mok/PA)

“My mum and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” she told People magazine.

“We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere.

“I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time.

“It wasn’t worth it. I was like ‘This is nasty’.”

Banks said she was wrong about how she used to perceived 50-year-old’s as it is “totally different than what I thought”.

“I am not insecure about myself. It feels real good,” she added.

The 50-year-old, who was an original Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1997, is a two-time Emmy award winning presenter for The Tyra Banks Show which ran from 2005 to 2010.

She has also had stints hosting America’s Got Talent and Dancing With The Stars.