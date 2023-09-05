Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges

The large bugalow in Dalgety Bay overlooks one of the world's most iconic landmarks.

By Neil Henderson
A view from the front of the Dalgety Bay property overlooking the Forth bridges
A view from the front of the Dalgety Bay property overlooking the Forth bridges. Image: Morgans Solicitors

A Fife family home boasting panoramic views over the Forth bridges has gone up for sale.

The large bungalow in Dalgety Bay is in a stunning location, overlooking one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

The property takes advantage of the views with a decked seating area looking out over the Forth.

The well appointed bungalow in Dalgety Bay has come on the market
The large bungalow in Dalgety Bay. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The view over the Forth bridges from the front of the property. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The occupants of the house will be able to watch cruise ships coming and going from the Forth. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The property is in a quiet cul-de-sac not far from the water. Image: Morgans Solicitors

It is also ideal for family living with spacious inside areas and four bedrooms.

The main feature of the house, house on the quiet cul-de-sac of Craigdimas Grove, is the large but cosy living and dining room.

In the centre of the room is a stunning Aga multi-fuel stove, while the picture window along the length of the room soak in those Forth views.

The entrance to the Dalgety Bay property. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The property offers a spacious and well appointed living room.
The large but cosy living area. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The bungalow has been finished to a high standard.
An Aga fuel stove forms the centrepiece of the living room. Image: Morgans Solicitors
A view of the Forth Estuary from the living room.
A view of the Forth through the living room’s picture window. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The house has many traditional features with a modern twist. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Another seating area in the living space. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The kitchen and breakfast dining area.
The kitchen and breakfast dining area. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The kitchen.
The kitchen has all modern amenities. Image: Morgans Solicitors
A handy utility room. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The WC with exposed brickwork. Image: Morgans Solicitors

Next to the kitchen is a utility room and quirky WC featuring exposed brickwork.

Along the hallway are four spacious bedrooms, including the master, which has an en-suite.

A separate family bathroom is also ideal for guests or family living.

The bungalow's master bedroom.
The spacious master bedroom. Image: Morgans Solicitors
One of the bungalow's four bedrooms.
One of the bungalow’s four bedrooms. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The four bedrooms provide plenty of options. Image: Morgans Solicitors
One of two bathrooms that the bungalow offers.
The main bathroom in the property. Image: Morgans Solicitors

Outside the property, the beautiful gardens have been well cared for and offer plenty of options for outdoor entertaining and al-fresco dining.

A detached double garage also provides extra storage or parking space, as does the driveway.

This Dalgety Bay property has is being marketed by Morgans Solicitors for offers over £475,000.

The well stocked garden.
The garden has been well looked-after. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The bungalow comes with a detached garage and gardens.
The bungalow comes with a detached garage and gardens. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The garage and driveway offer plenty of parking and storage options. Image: Morgans Solicitors

It is just one of several Fife houses with great views on the market.

In Culross, where Outlander has been filmed, a large family villa is for sale at offers over £510,000.

Meanwhile, the sale of a house overlooking Pettycur Bay – for sale at offers over £220,000 – closes on Tuesday.

