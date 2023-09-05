Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges

A Fife family home boasting panoramic views over the Forth bridges has gone up for sale.

The large bungalow in Dalgety Bay is in a stunning location, overlooking one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

The property takes advantage of the views with a decked seating area looking out over the Forth.

It is also ideal for family living with spacious inside areas and four bedrooms.

The main feature of the house, house on the quiet cul-de-sac of Craigdimas Grove, is the large but cosy living and dining room.

In the centre of the room is a stunning Aga multi-fuel stove, while the picture window along the length of the room soak in those Forth views.

Next to the kitchen is a utility room and quirky WC featuring exposed brickwork.

Along the hallway are four spacious bedrooms, including the master, which has an en-suite.

A separate family bathroom is also ideal for guests or family living.

Outside the property, the beautiful gardens have been well cared for and offer plenty of options for outdoor entertaining and al-fresco dining.

A detached double garage also provides extra storage or parking space, as does the driveway.

This Dalgety Bay property has is being marketed by Morgans Solicitors for offers over £475,000.

It is just one of several Fife houses with great views on the market.

In Culross, where Outlander has been filmed, a large family villa is for sale at offers over £510,000.

Meanwhile, the sale of a house overlooking Pettycur Bay – for sale at offers over £220,000 – closes on Tuesday.