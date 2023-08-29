Fife house with amazing views over Pettycur Bay and beach access costs same as average home

A Fife house with amazing views over Pettycur Bay and direct access to the beach has been put up for sale – for just the cost of an average home in the kingdom.

The two-bedroom property overlooks one of Scotland’s most iconic seaside landscapes.

It has been extensively refurbished and modernised to provide open-plan living.

The terraced house – close to the amenities of Kinghorn – would suit a variety of buyers, including those looking for a family home or rental investment.

The entrance hall leads into an open-plan living room and kitchen, which is the first place where those sea views come to the fore.

The kitchen is fitted with modern units and utilities.

French doors lead to a sunroom, which makes the most of the location with panoramic views over Pettycur Bay and beyond.

The room also offers access to the garden.

On the ground floor there is also a cloakroom/WC fitted with a modern suite.

Stairs lead to the upper landing and to two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes.

Completing the accommodation is a modern shower/wet room.

The shower room also boasts under floor heating.

The house boasts direct access to the sandy beach from the small but pretty garden.

The home is a stone’s throw from the caravan park at Pettycur Bay – made famous in the BBC documentary series Life on the Bay.

Kinghorn golf course is also nearby.

The property is on the market through Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £220,000.

That is just shy of the average cost of a home in Fife, according to Rightmove.

It is not the only Fife home on the market boasting remarkable views.

A five-bedroom bungalow in Kirkcaldy, offering panoramic views over the Forth estuary, is for sale at offers over £475,000.