Home Lifestyle Property

Fife house with amazing views over Pettycur Bay and beach access costs same as average home

The two-bedroom terraced property is available for offers over £220,000.

By Ben MacDonald
One of the amazing views from a window at the Pettycur Bay home
One of the amazing views from a window at the Pettycur Bay home. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A Fife house with amazing views over Pettycur Bay and direct access to the beach has been put up for sale – for just the cost of an average home in the kingdom.

The two-bedroom property overlooks one of Scotland’s most iconic seaside landscapes.

It has been extensively refurbished and modernised to provide open-plan living.

Pettycur Bay house for sale
The terraced home in Pettycur Bay. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The terraced house – close to the amenities of Kinghorn – would suit a variety of buyers, including those looking for a family home or rental investment.

The entrance hall leads into an open-plan living room and kitchen, which is the first place where those sea views come to the fore.

The kitchen is fitted with modern units and utilities.

Pettycur Bay house's living area
The open-plan living area and kitchen. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Living area
The living room and kitchen are ideal for entertaining. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Kitchen
The kitchen offers views of the garden and the sea beyond. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Pettycur Bay House
The sunroom boasts stunning views. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The new owners will be able to soak up views across Pettycur Bay. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The downstairs cloakroom/WC. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

French doors lead to a sunroom, which makes the most of the location with panoramic views over Pettycur Bay and beyond.

The room also offers access to the garden.

On the ground floor there is also a cloakroom/WC fitted with a modern suite.

Stairs lead to the upper landing and to two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes.

Bedroom
The house offers two cosy bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Bedroom
Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Bedroom
The house could be bought as a holiday home or rental property. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Bathroom
The modern shower room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Completing the accommodation is a modern shower/wet room.

The shower room also boasts under floor heating.

The house boasts direct access to the sandy beach from the small but pretty garden.

Garden
The garden overlooks Pettycur Bay. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Pettycur beach
Living in the house gives you direct access to the beach. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Pettycur Bay
Another of the stunning views over the bay. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The home is a stone’s throw from the caravan park at Pettycur Bay – made famous in the BBC documentary series Life on the Bay.

Kinghorn golf course is also nearby.

The property is on the market through Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £220,000.

That is just shy of the average cost of a home in Fife, according to Rightmove.

It is not the only Fife home on the market boasting remarkable views.

A five-bedroom bungalow in Kirkcaldy, offering panoramic views over the Forth estuary, is for sale at offers over £475,000.

Conversation