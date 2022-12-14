Fife’s ‘sunshine coast’ to take centre stage in second series of BBC documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife’s “sunshine coast” will appear on TV screens again after the BBC announced a second series of its Life on the Bay documentary.

Work on the second series has been completed after the first proved a huge hit with BBC Scotland viewers.

Filmed in and around Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, the eight-part series captured life at the park.

It featured the scenery the kingdom has to offer as well as the guests and staff.

Park director Steven Wallace was one of the stars of the first series, with viewers watching on as he balanced on caravans, cleaned out the swimming pool and raced across the Forth on a lifeboat.

Steve said: “(The second series) is great news. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy another series of Life on the Bay?”

Filming for the second series took place during the summer, which saw record temperatures across Scotland.

Steve said he has been told the show brightened up many people’s Sunday evening during the winter.

He added: “We can say to viewers that there are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family, from our staff and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger-than-life characters to reveal.

“We are all a bit more relaxed in front of the cameras now too.

“When the Covid restrictions eased, the park became really busy, with lots going on – the summer gave holidaymakers and day-trippers a taste of normality again, which was very much welcomed.

“We saw the pleasure on people’s faces, which will come across in the new series.

“Plus, the weather came good again too, living up to its ‘sunshine coast’ billing.”

A second Fife location will also be included, with filming having taken place at the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links.

Life on the Bay will air at 9.30 pm on January 8 on the BBC Scotland channel and on iPlayer.