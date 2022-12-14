Hibs confirm own fan DID make racist remark at Tannadice during Dundee United clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian have confirmed that a comment from one of their supporters in a game against Dundee United earlier this season WAS racial.

No culprit has yet been identified but an investigation by the Edinburgh club, which included independent audio analysis, has led them to the uncomfortable conclusion that one of the visiting fans at Tannadice in October did not make merely a “derogatory” shout from the stand, as had been suspected.

That was the original position of both Hibs and United after they first looked into the comment on October 11, which became a huge talking point on social media straight after the midweek Premiership match.

United swiftly sought to clarify that the only effect microphones in the stadium were located in front of the Hibs supporters, some distance from the home stands.

The Tangerines stated then that “both clubs unequivocally accept” that the offensive remark did not come from their support.

Hibs statement

On Tuesday night, Hibs issued a statement to update their position and clarify that efforts will continue to be made to identify the culprit.

It read: “Hibernian FC has continued to investigate the incident that occurred on Tuesday 11 October 2022 in our cinch Premiership match at Dundee United.

“Alongside a number of different stakeholders, the club has been working hard to ensure that a thorough investigation has taken place.

“To do so, the audio from that incident was sent to an independent audio forensic expert who subsequently confirmed that the comment made by the individual at the match was racial.

“Hibernian FC has a zero-tolerance position on all kinds of racist and discriminatory abuse and finds that behaviour completely abhorrent. It has no place at Hibs, in the game, or in wider society.

“Once again, Hibernian FC asks supporters to come forward if they witnessed this incident, so it can be dealt with appropriately. Please contact club@hibernianfc.co.uk.

“If the individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the club.

“Hibernian FC is proud to have players, staff, and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs up and down the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game.”

Former Hibs player, Marvin Bartley, has described his old club’s work as the “benchmark” in dealing with such incidents.

He said on Twitter: “To Hibs as a club, thank you for going above and beyond to find the truth.”