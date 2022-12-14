Hibs confirm own fan DID make racist remark at Tannadice during Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibs confirm own fan DID make racist remark at Tannadice during Dundee United clash

By Eric Nicolson
December 14 2022, 11.36am Updated: December 14 2022, 12.04pm
Tannadice on the night of the game. Image: SNS.
Hibernian have confirmed that a comment from one of their supporters in a game against Dundee United earlier this season WAS racial.

No culprit has yet been identified but an investigation by the Edinburgh club, which included independent audio analysis, has led them to the uncomfortable conclusion that one of the visiting fans at Tannadice in October did not make merely a “derogatory” shout from the stand, as had been suspected.

That was the original position of both Hibs and United after they first looked into the comment on October 11, which became a huge talking point on social media straight after the midweek Premiership match.

United swiftly sought to clarify that the only effect microphones in the stadium were located in front of the Hibs supporters, some distance from the home stands.

The Tangerines stated then that “both clubs unequivocally accept” that the offensive remark did not come from their support.

Hibs statement

On Tuesday night, Hibs issued a statement to update their position and clarify that efforts will continue to be made to identify the culprit.

It read: “Hibernian FC has continued to investigate the incident that occurred on Tuesday 11 October 2022 in our cinch Premiership match at Dundee United.

“Alongside a number of different stakeholders, the club has been working hard to ensure that a thorough investigation has taken place.

“To do so, the audio from that incident was sent to an independent audio forensic expert who subsequently confirmed that the comment made by the individual at the match was racial.

“Hibernian FC has a zero-tolerance position on all kinds of racist and discriminatory abuse and finds that behaviour completely abhorrent. It has no place at Hibs, in the game, or in wider society.

“Once again, Hibernian FC asks supporters to come forward if they witnessed this incident, so it can be dealt with appropriately. Please contact club@hibernianfc.co.uk.

“If the individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the club.

“Hibernian FC is proud to have players, staff, and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs up and down the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game.”

Former Hibs player, Marvin Bartley, has described his old club’s work as the “benchmark” in dealing with such incidents.

He said on Twitter: “To Hibs as a club, thank you for going above and beyond to find the truth.”

