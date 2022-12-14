Dundee trio The Vintage Girls ‘blown away’ as Christmas record crowned BBC Radio Scotland ‘Single of the Week’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trio of vintage music singers from Dundee have been “blown away” by news that their latest Christmas single is BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Single of the Week’.

Susan McCathie – founder, manager and singer with The Vintage Girls – said they were looking forward to a one-off live performance of the song This Christmas (the love lives in you) at their Discovery Point show in Dundee on December 22.

Speaking to The Courier after being interviewed by BBC Radio Scotland presenter Janice Forsyth live on air this week, Susan said: “We are absolutely blown away by This Christmas (the love lives in you) being BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Single of the Week’ this week.

“It’s a song deeply connected to our ethos as a band and the reaction to it has made us feel so proud.

“The support from BBC Radio Scotland and Janice Forsyth is very humbling and it’s a little Christmas gift to us for our music to be recognised in such a way!

“We will only be performing the song live once this year and that will be at our Discovery Point show on December 22!

“The night will be a chance for people to kick start their festive weekend!

“There’s a prize for best dressed, dancing, live band plus support and all the Christmas songs you love and much more!”

Where was the song recorded?

The Courier told recently how The Vintage Girls released This Christmas (the love lives in you) on December 1 following the success of their 2021 single Christmas is Here.

The vintage trio recorded the new single in Susan’s home studio – which happens to be in a cupboard.

She wrote, recorded and produced the entire song asking Rebecca Gibbon and Mary McDougall to join her on the track.

Following on from their recent performance of an orchestral spectacular as part of the Dundee Jazz Festival, Susan explained that the song encapsulates the priority of “finding love within when at times it feels like nothing will help”.

She added: “After the success of our 2021 single ‘Christmas is Here’, I was eager to write another festive track that had a retro but contemporary feel.

“My message once again is that love will prevail – but this time, look within!

“It’s a feel good Christmas track with a warm hook to keep the listener engaged and I hope you enjoy it as much as I have loved making it!”.

What’s the song about?

The song begins with the title lyrics sung to a layered harmonic vocal hook which sets the scene and leads into the first verse.

The narrative describes how love and ‘sentimentality’ can sometimes lead to heartbreak and a loss of belief in oneself.

During the chorus there is a reminder that ‘winter time can be lonely’ but we all have love within us.

The song builds to an inspiring chorus motivating the listener to believe in ‘magic and miracles’.

Susan, Rebecca and Mary sing in unison throughout with backing vocals and some retro ‘sha la la’s’.

The song is filled out with piano, synth, drums, bass and some festive strings and bells of course.

The release of the Christmas track is the follow up single to The Vintage Girls’ recent cover of River by Joni Mitchell.

They’ve since released their Christmas EP on December 5 – aptly named, ‘This Christmas’ which includes both singles plus their previously released song and a two other festive classics.

Where to find the new tune

The single can be found on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music/iTunes.

Tickets for the Discovery Point show on December 22 are available from here.

*For more on Tayside and Fife musicians’ favourite festive tunes, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of December 24.