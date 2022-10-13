Dundee United and Hibs ‘unequivocally accept’ abuse came from Tannadice away end – and cast doubt on ‘racial’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United and Hibs ‘unequivocally accept’ abuse came from Tannadice away end – and cast doubt on ‘racial’ claim

By Alan Temple
October 13 2022, 11.31am Updated: October 13 2022, 11.53am
Image: SNS
The away section on Tuesday night. Image: SNS

Dundee United have confirmed that an initial investigation into allegations of racist abuse directed at Hibernian forward Jair Tavares suggests that the phrase shouted was “derogatory rather than racial”.

Footage emerged on Tuesday evening that appeared to show a yell of “black b******” aimed at Tavares as he attempted to collect the ball back on the sidelines.

United swiftly sought to clarify that the only effect microphones in the stadium were located in front of the Hibs supporters, some distance from the home fans and Tavares.

Having carried out further analysis, United have expanded on that response, stating that “both clubs unequivocally accept” that the offending barb came from the stand housing the visiting support on Tuesday evening.

And, while less certain on the exact wording, United do not believe racist abuse to have occurred.

United and Hibs have studied all available footage and audio, utilising the host broadcaster and club resources.

Dundee United v Hibernian FC - Cinch Scottish Premiership
Hibs star Jair Tavares. Image: SNS

A United club statement read: “The investigation, completed in conjunction with our counterparts at Hibs and the host broadcasters, included intensive discussions with other stakeholders, focused mainly on the context of the incident.

“During the course of the investigation, we utilised every available video angle and accompanying audio in an attempt to conclusively prove both where the shout emitted from, and also what phrase was shouted.

“Following feedback from the host broadcaster and analysis of the audio mics available, both clubs unequivocally accept that the shout came from the stand housing the away fans.

“While there is no conclusive proof to confirm the words used by the offender, all parties are in agreement, based on the evidence available, that the likelihood is the comment was derogatory rather than racial.”

Calm and concise

The game saw United secure a 1-0 victory over Hibs, but fans of both teams took to social media to hit out at the remark. Tavares himself tweeted in response, calling it “sad to hear”.

United’s statement continued: “In no way does this make the abuse acceptable, but it is clear that the initial media clip and reaction by parties after that offered an unreliable and skewed representation of the incident.

“As a club, we are pleased that the unfair representation of our supporters has been rectified. We hope that our calm and concise investigation will end a disappointing experience for our supporters who should have been celebrating victory on the park.”

With Hibs vowing to continue their own investigation in a bid to identify the culprit, United’s statement added: “Dundee United FC offers our continued assistance to Hibernian FC should they wish to attempt to identify the individual responsible for the comment.

“Finally, and importantly, we would like to reiterate our policy as a club regarding racism amongst all forms of derogatory abuse – it is not welcome at Tannadice Park. We do not welcome racists to Tannadice Park.”

