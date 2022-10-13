Dundee United and Hibs ‘unequivocally accept’ abuse came from Tannadice away end – and cast doubt on ‘racial’ claim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have confirmed that an initial investigation into allegations of racist abuse directed at Hibernian forward Jair Tavares suggests that the phrase shouted was “derogatory rather than racial”.

Footage emerged on Tuesday evening that appeared to show a yell of “black b******” aimed at Tavares as he attempted to collect the ball back on the sidelines.

United swiftly sought to clarify that the only effect microphones in the stadium were located in front of the Hibs supporters, some distance from the home fans and Tavares.

Having carried out further analysis, United have expanded on that response, stating that “both clubs unequivocally accept” that the offending barb came from the stand housing the visiting support on Tuesday evening.

And, while less certain on the exact wording, United do not believe racist abuse to have occurred.

United and Hibs have studied all available footage and audio, utilising the host broadcaster and club resources.

A United club statement read: “The investigation, completed in conjunction with our counterparts at Hibs and the host broadcasters, included intensive discussions with other stakeholders, focused mainly on the context of the incident.

“During the course of the investigation, we utilised every available video angle and accompanying audio in an attempt to conclusively prove both where the shout emitted from, and also what phrase was shouted.

“Following feedback from the host broadcaster and analysis of the audio mics available, both clubs unequivocally accept that the shout came from the stand housing the away fans.

“While there is no conclusive proof to confirm the words used by the offender, all parties are in agreement, based on the evidence available, that the likelihood is the comment was derogatory rather than racial.”

Calm and concise

The game saw United secure a 1-0 victory over Hibs, but fans of both teams took to social media to hit out at the remark. Tavares himself tweeted in response, calling it “sad to hear”.

Almost 2023 smh time goes and nothing change… this sh*t must end!!! Sad thing to hear but we stay strong ✊🏾 https://t.co/PanUyACiin — Jair (@_jair11) October 12, 2022

United’s statement continued: “In no way does this make the abuse acceptable, but it is clear that the initial media clip and reaction by parties after that offered an unreliable and skewed representation of the incident.

“As a club, we are pleased that the unfair representation of our supporters has been rectified. We hope that our calm and concise investigation will end a disappointing experience for our supporters who should have been celebrating victory on the park.”

With Hibs vowing to continue their own investigation in a bid to identify the culprit, United’s statement added: “Dundee United FC offers our continued assistance to Hibernian FC should they wish to attempt to identify the individual responsible for the comment.

“Finally, and importantly, we would like to reiterate our policy as a club regarding racism amongst all forms of derogatory abuse – it is not welcome at Tannadice Park. We do not welcome racists to Tannadice Park.”