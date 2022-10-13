What is behind Carljohan Eriksson’s Dundee United improvement?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carljohan Eriksson attributes his fine Dundee United form to the growing rapport he is enjoying with a revitalised Tangerines back-line.

The Finland internationalist was in inspired form during United’s pivotal 1-0 triumph over Hibs on Tuesday evening, making SEVEN saves to keep his clean sheet intact.

Only two keepers have made more stops in a single Premiership match this term — Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw (nine) against Rangers and, ironically, Eriksson’s teammate, Mark Birighitti (eight), against Hearts.

Eriksson now boasts three shutouts in his last six outings since enduring one of the toughest afternoons in his career when Celtic ran out 9-0 winners at Tannadice in August. He has illustrated ample character.

“I always knew I had the quality in me,” he said. “It is just about making it click with the defensive line.

“That’s been a big part of things, and I have been talking about it with Ryan (Edwards), Charlie (Mulgrew) and everyone else who has been involved.

“As soon as you get that to work, then you know your own areas and responsibilities.

“As long as the guys in front of me perform well — I know what they are doing, and they know what I’m doing — then it becomes easier for all of us.

“They are learning more about how I play, also, so it is a tandem.

“That only comes with time. It is very rare you see a goalie go into a team and fit perfectly from the get-go.”

Burgeoning belief

Eriksson’s displays have not gone unnoticed by head coach Liam Fox, who pinpointed a visible rise in the player’s confidence following several fine performances.

The 27-year-old joined United in January, fresh from being named goalkeeper of the year in Sweden following a blistering campaign with Mjallby. However, he was restricted to a watching brief at Tannadice as Benji Siegrist retained the gloves.

United then started this season with Mark Birighitti between the sticks; another blow for the Finn.

“I can definitely relate to that (comment about confidence) to quite a big extent,” continued Eriksson.

“It has not been the easiest of 10 months, in respect to sitting on the bench for the latter part of last season, albeit that was something I knew might be the case.

“Then going back and forth at the beginning of this season, playing pre-season friendlies and then not starting the first games, was a bit of a knock. It didn’t feel too good, to put it simply.

“But now I have had a few games in a row and things are starting to turn better — replicating what I do in training and learning more and more about how the defenders play.”

He added: “There are still things that can be improved, that we need to work on to be as solid as possible. To get to that point, we still need to put in a bit of work. But I think we are in a good place right now.”