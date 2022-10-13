What is behind Carljohan Eriksson’s Dundee United improvement?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

What is behind Carljohan Eriksson’s Dundee United improvement?

By Alan Temple
October 13 2022, 7.00am
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS

Carljohan Eriksson attributes his fine Dundee United form to the growing rapport he is enjoying with a revitalised Tangerines back-line.

The Finland internationalist was in inspired form during United’s pivotal 1-0 triumph over Hibs on Tuesday evening, making SEVEN saves to keep his clean sheet intact.

Only two keepers have made more stops in a single Premiership match this term — Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw (nine) against Rangers and, ironically, Eriksson’s teammate, Mark Birighitti (eight), against Hearts.

Eriksson now boasts three shutouts in his last six outings since enduring one of the toughest afternoons in his career when Celtic ran out 9-0 winners at Tannadice in August. He has illustrated ample character.

Eriksson makes a super stop against the Hibees. Image: SNS

“I always knew I had the quality in me,” he said. “It is just about making it click with the defensive line.

“That’s been a big part of things, and I have been talking about it with Ryan (Edwards), Charlie (Mulgrew) and everyone else who has been involved.

“As soon as you get that to work, then you know your own areas and responsibilities.

“As long as the guys in front of me perform well — I know what they are doing, and they know what I’m doing — then it becomes easier for all of us.

“They are learning more about how I play, also, so it is a tandem.

“That only comes with time. It is very rare you see a goalie go into a team and fit perfectly from the get-go.”

Burgeoning belief

Eriksson’s displays have not gone unnoticed by head coach Liam Fox, who pinpointed a visible rise in the player’s confidence following several fine performances.

The 27-year-old joined United in January, fresh from being named goalkeeper of the year in Sweden following a blistering campaign with Mjallby. However, he was restricted to a watching brief at Tannadice as Benji Siegrist retained the gloves.

United then started this season with Mark Birighitti between the sticks; another blow for the Finn.

“I can definitely relate to that (comment about confidence) to quite a big extent,” continued Eriksson.

“It has not been the easiest of 10 months, in respect to sitting on the bench for the latter part of last season, albeit that was something I knew might be the case.

“Then going back and forth at the beginning of this season, playing pre-season friendlies and then not starting the first games, was a bit of a knock. It didn’t feel too good, to put it simply.

“But now I have had a few games in a row and things are starting to turn better — replicating what I do in training and learning more and more about how the defenders play.”

He added: “There are still things that can be improved, that we need to work on to be as solid as possible. To get to that point, we still need to put in a bit of work. But I think we are in a good place right now.”

