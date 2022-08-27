Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on debut wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on debut wait

By Alan Temple
August 27 2022, 9.00am
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson

Carljohan Eriksson admits he underestimated the challenge of adjusting to life in Scotland — on and off the pitch.

However, the Dundee United goalkeeper feels ready to stake his claim for the No.1 spot as the visit of Celtic looms.

Finland international Eriksson joined the Terrors in January, fresh from being named goalkeeper of the year in the Swedish top-flight.

With the Allsvenskan operating a summer football calendar, that meant no rest for the 27-year-old as he linked up with the Tannadice outfit — serving as understudy to Benjamin Siegrist.

He did not feature for the Tangerines last term as he settled in Dundee and studied the British style of football.

Eriksson in a full Finland international

“I knew the situation when I signed — Benjy (Siegrist) is a top keeper and had been playing well,” said Eriksson. “I had to be patient.

“It was good to get that adjustment period. It took more time for me to adjust than I thought it would. I underestimated the impact of coming off the season in Sweden and jumping straight into the Scottish season.

“The winter break wasn’t that long for me and I underestimated what a proper break would have done for me.

“I was on my toes in December when my club (Mjallby) were talking to Dundee United. It was then I realised they are in the middle of the season and I need to just keep going.

“Also, the type of football is different. What we try to play here is different to what we did in Sweden.

“That took time to adapt — and getting my head mentally okay for the season ahead.”

Tough

Feeling mentally and physically rejuvenated, Eriksson was dealt a blow when new arrival Mark Birighitti, signed from Central Coast Mariners, was given the nod for clashes against Kilmarnock, AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

Birighitti, left, and Eriksson

“It was tough to miss out on the first day of the season,” he continued. “I was hoping to get a chance. Everyone who was left out of the starting eleven for that game was disappointed and that’s the way it should be.

“I knew we were going to bring someone in. I wasn’t having any daydreams about being the clear-cut number one. Fair play to Mark (Birighitti), he came in and did very well in the first week and got the nod.”

Eriksson finally got his big chance, making his debut in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat against St Mirren.

It was another dismal day for United, while the decision to axe Birighitti came after the Aussie stopper shipped 11 goals in two games.

Despite being glove rivals, Eriksson is all-too aware of the challenges his fellow keeper will be enduring.

Eriksson shipped three against St Mirren

“As goalkeepers, we spend a lot of time training together and you have good relationships,” added Eriksson.

“It wouldn’t do anyone any good to have toxic relationships because that would bring down the mood and bring down performances.

I try to be supportive of Mark — and he was very supportive of me too.

“He came up to me before the St Mirren game, wished me good luck told me nothing changes. I appreciated that. He is a top professional.”





