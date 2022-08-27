Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on debut wait

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carljohan Eriksson admits he underestimated the challenge of adjusting to life in Scotland — on and off the pitch.

However, the Dundee United goalkeeper feels ready to stake his claim for the No.1 spot as the visit of Celtic looms.

Finland international Eriksson joined the Terrors in January, fresh from being named goalkeeper of the year in the Swedish top-flight.

With the Allsvenskan operating a summer football calendar, that meant no rest for the 27-year-old as he linked up with the Tannadice outfit — serving as understudy to Benjamin Siegrist.

He did not feature for the Tangerines last term as he settled in Dundee and studied the British style of football.

“I knew the situation when I signed — Benjy (Siegrist) is a top keeper and had been playing well,” said Eriksson. “I had to be patient.

“It was good to get that adjustment period. It took more time for me to adjust than I thought it would. I underestimated the impact of coming off the season in Sweden and jumping straight into the Scottish season.

“The winter break wasn’t that long for me and I underestimated what a proper break would have done for me.

“I was on my toes in December when my club (Mjallby) were talking to Dundee United. It was then I realised they are in the middle of the season and I need to just keep going.

“Also, the type of football is different. What we try to play here is different to what we did in Sweden.

“That took time to adapt — and getting my head mentally okay for the season ahead.”

Tough

Feeling mentally and physically rejuvenated, Eriksson was dealt a blow when new arrival Mark Birighitti, signed from Central Coast Mariners, was given the nod for clashes against Kilmarnock, AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

“It was tough to miss out on the first day of the season,” he continued. “I was hoping to get a chance. Everyone who was left out of the starting eleven for that game was disappointed and that’s the way it should be.

“I knew we were going to bring someone in. I wasn’t having any daydreams about being the clear-cut number one. Fair play to Mark (Birighitti), he came in and did very well in the first week and got the nod.”

Eriksson finally got his big chance, making his debut in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat against St Mirren.

It was another dismal day for United, while the decision to axe Birighitti came after the Aussie stopper shipped 11 goals in two games.

Despite being glove rivals, Eriksson is all-too aware of the challenges his fellow keeper will be enduring.

“As goalkeepers, we spend a lot of time training together and you have good relationships,” added Eriksson.

“It wouldn’t do anyone any good to have toxic relationships because that would bring down the mood and bring down performances.

“I try to be supportive of Mark — and he was very supportive of me too.

“He came up to me before the St Mirren game, wished me good luck told me nothing changes. I appreciated that. He is a top professional.”