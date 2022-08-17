Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk

By Alan Temple
August 17 2022, 10.24pm
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.

Jack Ross has no fears over the mindset of Mark Birighitti following a bruising week for the Dundee United goalkeeper.

The Australia international shipped seven goals in Alkmaar last week as AZ ran riot against the Tangerines, including flapping at a cross to allow Vangelis Pavlidis to head into an empty net.

Birighitti conceded a further four against Hearts, parrying a fairly tame Michael Smith shot into the path of Jorge Grant for the strike which made it 3-0, effectively ending the game as a contest.

Fresh from winning A-League goalkeeper of the year with Central Coast Mariners in the last two campaigns, it has been a testing start to Birighitti’s Tannadice career.

But Ross is quick to emphasise the mental toughness within his group — and between the sticks.

Birighitti, centre, trains at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar

“There is always a collective responsibility, as a squad, when you lose games,” said the United boss. “But when you lose matches, there will always be players who are more culpable than others.

“However, players are a lot tougher than some people might realise.

Mark (Birighitti) has had a career in professional football and played hundreds of games

“The reality is: you only get to this level of football if you have character and mental toughness.

“We are talking about half of a percentage of the population who can play at this level. There are no question marks over that (character).”

Ross added: “It’s up to me — whether it has been a good or bad week — to assess the players and decide who are the best players to go and win the following game.”

Incomings?

In the absence of Dylan Levitt — a doubt for Saturday’s visit of St Mirren — United lined up with Charlie Mulgrew in defensive midfield, underlining the lack of a specialised ‘destroyer’ in the engine room against Hearts on Sunday.

Ross says new signings are not ‘imminent’

However, Ross played down the likelihood of strengthening in that area.

“At the moment, we are where we are with the squad,” Ross continued.

“Just as we tried to do on Sunday, we need to try to find the best way to piece the puzzle together. There’s certainly nothing imminent in terms of any incomings.

“My perspective has always been: my job as a manager is to make the most of what I’ve got available at any given time. I don’t think I’ve ever looked at the job as anything other than that.”

EXCLUSIVE: Aziz Behich on Dundee United advice from ex-Dee striker, Ange Postecoglou rapport and escaping ‘comfort zone’

