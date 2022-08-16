Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
August 16 2022, 12.56pm Updated: August 16 2022, 2.47pm
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84

The passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson, aged 84, on July 25 marked the end of an era.

The Robertson family are enshrined in United history and forever entwined with its survival, growth and greatest achievements.

Bruce took his place on the Tangerines’ board in 1991, having been gifted a sizeable shareholding by his father, Ernest — one of the most important figures in the Dundee United story.

Former Dundee United board members (from left) Bruce Robertson, Bill Littlejohn, chairman Doug Smith and Don Ridgway

Bruce’s son, Steven, told The Courier: “When my grandfather (Ernest) passed away, he gave my dad his shares — to this day we don’t know how big the shareholding was, but we think it was a controlling stake at that point.

“And he didn’t say, ‘look after your mother’. He said, ‘look after that football club!’

“That’s what Dundee United meant to Ernie and it’s what Dundee United meant to my father. Dundee United was Ernie’s baby and I know my father felt that responsibility.”

Dundee United’s survival and growth

Indeed, Ernest first took his place on the club’s board in 1929 and swiftly ascending to the chairmanship two years later — aged just 38.

Without recompense (by contrast, at great personal expense), Ernest helped to navigate United through some dire financial straits. Countless personal cheques were written and at one point he mortgaged his lemonade company.

Ernest’s creation of a football pools called Taypools proved a pivotal revenue stream the 1950s and ’60s.

He worked with the greatest managers to occupy the dugout at Tannadice: Jimmy Brownlie, Jerry Kerr and Jim McLean. The latter – the best ever – made no secret of his regard for Ernest’s efforts.

Jim McLean’s regard for Ernest was clear

McLean once wrote: “Ernie was a Dundee United director who, more than most, kept this club going in the days when I started out as manager.”

Ernest, who passed away two years prior to United’s iconic Premier Division title win of 1983, repeatedly gifted shares to keep key individuals at the club and bring others into the fold, rather than seeking investment for financial gain.

It was in that manner that his son, Bruce, continued as a director, working under McLean and alongside Doug Smith, Bill Littlejohn and Don Ridgway.

In a less high-profile role than Ernest, Bruce was part of a board which sought to retain financial stability, oversee improvements to Tannadice and build a competitive team amid the roller-coaster of a Scottish Cup win followed by relegation.

As Steve recalls his father mentioning, he would also — on occasion — be charged with picking Duncan Ferguson up from a caravan park when the precocious front-man was late for training.

A labour of love, but labour nonetheless.

Selfless devotion

Steve added: “Both my father and Ernie were terrible for not taking any plaudits or having anything nice said about them! They were selflessly devoted to Dundee United Football Club.

“Although my father did not have the same role as my grandfather, he definitely did go down the same route of choosing the betterment of the club over financial gain.

“No decision was ever made for anything other than the good of the club.

Bruce during his time as United director.

“The legacy left by Ernie for my father is something he took incredibly seriously and wanted to protect the club at all costs. It’s difficult to put his devotion to the club into words, really.”

With the financial imperatives of the modern game becoming clear, United’s board came under increasing pressure to sell unissued shares in a bid to raise cash and improve the Tangerines’ fortunes.

Bruce’s time at United would come to an end following Eddie Thompson’s ascension to power in 2002. It was an acrimonious denouement for the ousted directors. However, it did not sour the family’s love of United.

Steve added: “My father continued to attend games until he couldn’t go anymore; he was at all the cup finals and huge fixtures of recent years.

“Any time I went to away matches, he would come too.

“The grandkids are now all involved, supporting United. The family all have United running through the veins and, even when things weren’t going great down in the Championship, my dad was there when he could be.

“He didn’t walk away from supporting the club.”

Bruce was husband to Mary Ann, father to Derek and Stephen, father-in-law to Deidre and Karen, grandfather to Euan, Megan, Keiran and Georgia, and great-grandfather to Freddie.

