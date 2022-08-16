Tayside ‘period dignity’ officer should have been a woman, says SNP’s Ian Blackford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tayside ‘period dignity’ officer should have been a woman, says SNP’s Ian Blackford

Nicola Sturgeon's Westminster chief, Ian Blackford, has criticised the appointment of a man to a landmark period dignity officer job in Tayside.
By Justin Bowie
August 16 2022, 1.03pm Updated: August 16 2022, 2.38pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

Pro-independence campaigners in Dundee and Perth
VIDEO: Is Dundee still a Yes city and will Perth say No again? We…
2
A college for students with complex needs will open next month (Capability Scotland/PA)
Scotland’s first college for school leavers with complex needs set to open
(Yui Mok/PA)
Public services in Scotland urged to do more to stop homelessness
Unison said workers will strike (Nick Ansell/PA)
Unions reject ‘derisory’ council pay offer
Jon Gill, chairman of Brechin Caledonian Railway
Jenny Gilruth told to step in and protect 'jewel in the crown' Brechin rail…
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will be in Perth.
All you need to know as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss prepare for Perth…
Grant Shapps was urged to take action.
EXCLUSIVE: Grant Shapps in 'secret communication' over sanction-busting Russia flight from Inverness
Heating bills are set to rise again.
High energy bills caused by political errors, says St Andrews University expert
Nicola Sturgeon was urged to follow Sadiq Khan's lead on a rent freeze.
Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan's lead on rent freeze
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with local children during a visit to Lowson Memorial Church Free Breakfast Club in Forfar. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
COURIER OPINION: Sturgeon Forfar visit spelled out need for urgency on cost of living…
1

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped
Former Sergeant Geordie Reid at Balhousie Castle, Perth, to mark his 100th birthday.
Geordie Reid obituary: Murthly resident, ex-farmer and oldest Black Watch veteran dies at 103
0