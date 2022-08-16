Women behind appointment of Tayside man Jason Grant as period dignity officer defend their decision By Cara Forrester August 16 2022, 11.52am Updated: August 16 2022, 12.45pm 2 Twitter has erupted in a row over the appointment of a man to the role. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Health & Wellbeing How long am I infectious with a cold - and is there anything I… 0 ‘F***ing ridiculous’: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasts male Tayside period dignity officer appointment 8 Meet the Dundee man leading the period poverty fight - and find out how… 1 'After 24 years of pain I have my life back': Angus mum on benefits… 0 Would you exercise on a spiky mat? We give new Kirkcaldy Pilates class a… 0 We compare king of pop Coca-Cola against four supermarket brands in the ultimate cola… 0 Dundee dentists unable to take on new NHS patients due to huge backlog 1 Dundee café Serendipities prioritises staff well-being over profit as owner closes venue sporadically to… 12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 3 Fife carers say they can't afford to go to work as fuel crisis deepens 0 More from The Courier STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office 0 JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours… 0 Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at… 0 Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped