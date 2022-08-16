JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz’s freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours and mine By Jim Spence August 16 2022, 1.03pm Updated: August 16 2022, 2.05pm 0 JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Opinion STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 COURIER OPINION: Truss and Sunak's Perth showdown must address this grim cost of living… 0 ANDREW BATCHELOR: Ten years ago I was starting high school in Dundee - here's… 0 CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak - now when will you start… 0 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: My daughter went on holiday - and I went to pieces 0 COURIER OPINION: Perthshire Pride was a reminder that trans abuse is never acceptable 1 COURIER OPINION: Sturgeon Forfar visit spelled out need for urgency on cost of living… 1 LYNNE HOGGAN: Kevin took his own life - I can't help him now but… 0 NADIA El-NAKLA: Why I pity the people hanging White Lives Matter banners in Dundee 0 COURIER OPINION: Sympathy for Dundee and Angus bin strikers - but where's the cash… 0 More from The Courier STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office 0 Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at… 0 Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped Geordie Reid obituary: Murthly resident, ex-farmer and oldest Black Watch veteran dies at 103 0