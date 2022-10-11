JIM SPENCE: Dundee deserves a major indoor concert venue, and a major city attitude to match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee deserves a major indoor concert venue, and a major city attitude to match

By Jim Spence
October 11 2022, 12.09pm Updated: October 11 2022, 1.59pm
Photo shows a large crowd at an outdoors concert in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. One fan is holding an umbrella and there's a rainbow in the distance.
Rainbows and brollies at UB40's gig in Slessor Gardens, Dundee - a large indoors venue would solve fans' weather woes.

Dundee urgently needs a major concert venue in our next step of rebooting the city and adding to our growing reputation as the place to be.

Plans outlined earlier in the year for a new 10,000-capacity venue would be an enormous boost financially and psychologically.

The Caird Hall at one time had a capacity of 3,300 and was a match for any music venue in Scotland including the famed Apollo in Glasgow and the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

It’s hosted in its glory days the top names in the business including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin (twice) David Bowie, Deep Purple, Kasabian, Fleetwood Mac, Status Quo, AC/DC, and many others.

However in a modern world giant arenas like P&J Live in Aberdeen with a 15,000 capacity and The Hydro in Glasgow catering for 13,000 have turned concert-going on its head.

image shows the writer jim Spence next to a quote: "In shouting about our respective strengths Glasgow has been gallus; Dundee has been demure. We're often our worst enemies in knocking our own city."

There have been some great concerts at Slessor Gardens like Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, the Stereophonics, and Simply Red.

But an outdoor venue – even one which can accommodate around 11,000 – has its limitations of weather, traffic restrictions, and the comfort expectations of fans.

A new indoor venue would be a huge lift to the city bringing money into our own economy from locals who currently have to travel to see top acts.

And it would attract big numbers from elsewhere lifting Dundee hotels, pubs, restaurants and shops.

Photo shows Tom Jones on stage at Slessor Gardens, Dundee.
Sir Tom Jones Performs at Slessor Gardens, Dundee in July 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It would be another giant step in reinventing the city and our reputation.

Dundee dunt is over – bring on big venues

There’s a myth that’s taken root that Dundee has always been Scotland’s forgotten city. But that’s utter guff.

For a wee while we undoubtedly slipped into a lull where our confidence had taken a dunt.

But we’re back firing on all cylinders and building a new venue to attract the best in the music business is a logical and confident next step.

Historically we had more dance halls and cinemas than any city in Scotland, and as recently as 1971 our population was over 182,000 making it Scotland’s third biggest city, outstripping Aberdeen by a couple of hundred souls.

Black and white photo shows exterior of Palais Dance Hall, Dundee in 1976.
The Palais Dance Hall in Tay Street, Dundee in 1976.

A recent piece in the Washington Times paid homage to the city’s industrial history and resilience.

And we’ve been featuring in trendy magazines and newspapers from all quarters.

Even the BBC in Glasgow has finally realised the city still exists and is at last putting a few more resources into its legendarily ignored and sparsely resourced Dundee operation, albeit it’s still ridiculously frugal by comparison in terms of staff and infrastructure to other Scottish cities.

Demure Dundee? Not any more

One thing we’re finally getting better at though is blowing our own trumpet.

Photo shows a group of women in warm coats singing in front of a mural of the Dundee musician Michael Marra.
Songs from locals at the memorial mural of Dundee musician Michael Marra on what would have been his 70th birthday in February. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

I made the point at a dinner last week that in shouting about our respective strengths, Glasgow has been gallus; Dundee has been demure.

We’re often our own worst enemies in knocking our own city, something you can’t accuse Glaswegians of.

My granny moved here from Dennistoun as a child with her mother and two sisters.

She constantly bemoaned her new city but the sisters and her mum loved it and wouldn’t go back.

We’ve achieved a lot in reinventing ourselves as a city over the years.

We’ve lost jute, shipbuilding, major post-war American employers like Timex, Valentines, and many others but we’ve hauled ourselves up by the bootstraps and started again.

The games industry, the V&A Dundee, and countless other fledgling businesses and start ups, and the Eden Project yet to come.

For popular culture though in a city which has produced giants like the Average White Band, Billy Mackenzie and the Associates, Danny Wilson, and Michael Marra among others, a top music venue would be the icing on the cake.

