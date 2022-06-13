‘Beautiful evening’: Best pictures as Stereophonics bring Dundee Summer Sessions to a close By John Post and Bryan Copland June 13 2022, 8.41am Updated: June 13 2022, 9.14am 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier 32 best pictures of Noel Gallagher at Dundee Summer Sessions: Were you there? Weather forecast for busy weekend of Dundee and Angus events Bringing out the big guns as Dundee’s Slessor Gardens gets set to welcome Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics and more Dundee Summer Sessions: All you need to know – from stage times to banned items