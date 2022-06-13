New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has ‘no room for error’ in debut season warns Dark Blues legend Jim Duffy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee legend Jim Duffy has warned new Dark Blues gaffer Gary Bowyer “there is no room for error” at Dens Park this season.

Former Blackburn and Salford boss Bowyer is set to meet his new players in the coming days as he puts plans in place for his first taste of Scottish football next month.

Managing director John Nelms has already stated the target for Dundee this season is promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Former Dark Blues captain and manager Duffy knows all about the expectation at Dens Park and says that’s something Bowyer will have to deal with.

“I think from Gary Bowyer’s point of view, it will be something that is completely different for him,” Duffy told the BBC.

“Not just because he’s coming to Scotland but the Championship in Scotland.

“The expectation from the Dundee supporters will be they have to get back up.

“It will be similar to Kilmarnock, what happened last year, but it’s not always the case.

“A club just down the road in Dundee United were in that league for a few seasons, Rangers were in it for an extra season, Hibs were in it for three or four seasons so it is not an easy league to get out of. It is a very competitive league.

“There is expectation of automatic promotion. I don’t think there is any room for error there.

“There will be one remit: promotion.

“Whether that is automatic or through the play-offs but I don’t see how Dundee can sustain Championship football for too long.”

Finances

Bowyer has managed big clubs, clubs who have been in the Premier League in the recent past.

His most recent job was at highly-ambitious Salford City, bankrolled by former Manchester United stars Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and David Beckham alongside Singapore billionaire Peter Lim.

And Duffy says getting used to a much lower budget at Dens Park will be a learning curve for the new boss.

“I’m sure he’s had discussions about it but I’d imagine the budget will be a fraction of what he’s been used to at Salford and places like that,” Duffy added.

“To get the players he wants, to attract players, it is obviously easier if you are in the top league but that’s not the case.

“It will be interesting to see how he approaches that and how he can attract the type of players he needs to get out of that division.

“I’m presuming he will use his contacts down south. If he’s bringing players up from there, there will be a reasonable financial risk.

“Because they will have to have accommodation and wages they are used to.”