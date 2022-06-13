New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has ‘no room for error’ in debut season warns Dark Blues legend Jim Duffy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has ‘no room for error’ in debut season warns Dark Blues legend Jim Duffy

By George Cran
June 13 2022, 10.00am
Former Dundee boss Jim Duffy (left) and current Dens manager Gary Bowyer.
Former Dundee boss Jim Duffy (left) and current Dens manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee legend Jim Duffy has warned new Dark Blues gaffer Gary Bowyer “there is no room for error” at Dens Park this season.

Former Blackburn and Salford boss Bowyer is set to meet his new players in the coming days as he puts plans in place for his first taste of Scottish football next month.

Managing director John Nelms has already stated the target for Dundee this season is promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Former Dark Blues captain and manager Duffy knows all about the expectation at Dens Park and says that’s something Bowyer will have to deal with.

“I think from Gary Bowyer’s point of view, it will be something that is completely different for him,” Duffy told the BBC.

“Not just because he’s coming to Scotland but the Championship in Scotland.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

“The expectation from the Dundee supporters will be they have to get back up.

“It will be similar to Kilmarnock, what happened last year, but it’s not always the case.

“A club just down the road in Dundee United were in that league for a few seasons, Rangers were in it for an extra season, Hibs were in it for three or four seasons so it is not an easy league to get out of. It is a very competitive league.

“There is expectation of automatic promotion. I don’t think there is any room for error there.

“There will be one remit: promotion.

“Whether that is automatic or through the play-offs but I don’t see how Dundee can sustain Championship football for too long.”

Finances

Bowyer has managed big clubs, clubs who have been in the Premier League in the recent past.

His most recent job was at highly-ambitious Salford City, bankrolled by former Manchester United stars Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and David Beckham alongside Singapore billionaire Peter Lim.

And Duffy says getting used to a much lower budget at Dens Park will be a learning curve for the new boss.

Former Dundee manager and player Jim Duffy.

“I’m sure he’s had discussions about it but I’d imagine the budget will be a fraction of what he’s been used to at Salford and places like that,” Duffy added.

“To get the players he wants, to attract players, it is obviously easier if you are in the top league but that’s not the case.

“It will be interesting to see how he approaches that and how he can attract the type of players he needs to get out of that division.

“I’m presuming he will use his contacts down south. If he’s bringing players up from there, there will be a reasonable financial risk.

“Because they will have to have accommodation and wages they are used to.”

