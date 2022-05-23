24 best Valentines pictures as exhibition celebrating Dundee postcard firm heads for V&A

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee commercial photography company best known for popularising the holiday postcard will be celebrated in a free exhibition at the V&A this summer.

Sincerely, Valentines – From Postcards to Greetings Cards runs from July 2 until January 8, 2023 and will tell the story of Dundee company J Valentine & Sons.

Two recent public appeals in The Courier led to more than 40 families getting in touch to share their memories.

The family firm, founded in Dundee in 1825, capitalised on rapid developments in photography, printing and tourism in the early 20th century to create a fascinating body of work and a vibrant industry.

It quickly became one of the city’s largest employers.

The exhibition, developed in collaboration with the University of St Andrews, is a partnership between V&A Dundee and curatorial practice Panel.

It uncovers the story of Valentines, bringing together the disciplines of photography, illustration and print design.

The free exhibition will be displayed in V&A Dundee’s Michelin Design Gallery.

Central to the exhibition is new work from designer Maeve Redmond.

She has created a series of oversized postcards in response to the vast Valentines archive print collection.

It also features a new film by Rob Kennedy focusing on the stories and experiences of those who worked for Valentines, highlighting the important contribution Valentines made to Dundee’s social, cultural and industrial heritage.

Here, we showcase a selection of postcards made by Valentines alongside some images of employees at work.