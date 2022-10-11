Busy Perth road shut for two weeks for major works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy road on the edge of Perth will be shut for two weeks for major resurfacing work.

Starting on Monday, the A93, one of the main routes in and out of the city, will be shut at Isla Road.

The thoroughfare in the Bridgend area will be closed between 9am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Parking will be banned but access will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency services.

Diversion in place during A93 Bridgend works

Diversions and temporary traffic lights to be put in place throughout the work, which is expected to take two week, depending on weather.

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “To carry out the works safely and efficiently, a road closure and suspension of on-street parking and loading will be in place.

“The road closure will be restricted to between 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday to minimise disruption.

“Outside these times, temporary traffic lights may be used to ensure site safety and give the newly laid road/pavement surface time to cure and harden.”

Where is the closure?

The following areas will be restricted:

Isla Road from the Annaty Burn to Kincarrathie Crescent (road closed)

Main Street, Bridgend, to Keir Street (pavement closed)

The official diversion route during the works will be via the A94, C438 and the A93

The spokesman said: “Vehicle access to properties within the work site will be limited to when works allow, and it is safe to do so, given excavations on site and hot resurfacing material being laid by machinery.

“Some delays should be expected. Before the start of works, we would kindly ask that vehicles are moved from Isla Road so that the resurfacing equipment can access the location.

“Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will always be maintained, and residents and businesses are asked to present their bins as normal on their scheduled waste collection days.”