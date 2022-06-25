Dundee United legend Finn Dossing, scoring sensation of the 1960s, passes away age 81

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United legend of the 1960s, Finn Dossing, has passed away.

The club today confirmed the Danish star’s death at the age of 81, sending condolences to his family.

Dossing scored 76 times for United across three years, firing the club into Europe for the first time in 1966.

Among the many strikes was a winner against Juventus at Tannadice in the Fairs Cup and a hat-trick at Dens Park in a 5-0 derby victory over rivals Dundee.

The Mighty Finn was one of the first players inducted into the United Hall of Fame in 2008 and held membership of ArabTRUST and was an honorary member of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

Speaking in 2008, Dossing said: “After all these years I still feel myself as a Dundee United player. This is my club.”

In a statement, United added: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to pass on their condolences to Finn’s wife Bente, sons Michael and Morten and the rest of his family and friends.”

Who was Finn Dossing?

At the age of 23, Dossing arrived at Tannadice in December 1964 for a trial after six years with his hometown team Viborg.

In the trial match, he promptly scored all four goals in a 4-0 win and was snapped up by manager Jerry Kerr.

United had been toiling in the First Division but the gamble of bringing in foreigners like Dossing, Orjan Persson, Lennart Wing and Mogens Berg turned the season around.

Dossing would fire in 21 goals in just 19 matches, scoring in 13 consecutive games, and quickly made himself a fans favourite.

Twenty-seven goals in the next season would see United qualify for Europe for the first time ever, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Fairs Cup.

Unfortunately, injury ruled Dossing out of both legs of a 4-1 aggregate victory over Barcelona and the away leg in Turin against Juventus.

He would return for the second leg at Tannadice, scoring the only goal of the game, but unable to prevent the Italians going through.

Dossing would leave Dundee United after three years, scoring 76 times in 115 appearances, returning to Denmark to play for Aalborg and then Viborg once more.

The striker retired at the age of 33 to open a clothing store in his hometown.

He was one of the first players inducted into the Dundee United Hall of Fame in 2008 and returned to visit the club in 2017.