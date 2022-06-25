Dundee United legend Finn Dossing, scoring sensation of the 1960s, passes away age 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United legend Finn Dossing, scoring sensation of the 1960s, passes away age 81

By George Cran
June 25 2022, 11.35am Updated: June 25 2022, 12.03pm
Dundee United legend Finn Dossing.

Dundee United legend of the 1960s, Finn Dossing, has passed away.

The club today confirmed the Danish star’s death at the age of 81, sending condolences to his family.

Dossing scored 76 times for United across three years, firing the club into Europe for the first time in 1966.

Among the many strikes was a winner against Juventus at Tannadice in the Fairs Cup and a hat-trick at Dens Park in a 5-0 derby victory over rivals Dundee.

Finn Dossing celebrates scoring at Dens Park.

The Mighty Finn was one of the first players inducted into the United Hall of Fame in 2008 and held membership of ArabTRUST and was an honorary member of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

Speaking in 2008, Dossing said: “After all these years I still feel myself as a Dundee United player. This is my club.”

In a statement, United added: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to pass on their condolences to Finn’s wife Bente, sons Michael and Morten and the rest of his family and friends.”

Who was Finn Dossing?

At the age of 23, Dossing arrived at Tannadice in December 1964 for a trial after six years with his hometown team Viborg.

In the trial match, he promptly scored all four goals in a 4-0 win and was snapped up by manager Jerry Kerr.

United had been toiling in the First Division but the gamble of bringing in foreigners like Dossing, Orjan Persson, Lennart Wing and Mogens Berg turned the season around.

Dossing would fire in 21 goals in just 19 matches, scoring in 13 consecutive games, and quickly made himself a fans favourite.

Twenty-seven goals in the next season would see United qualify for Europe for the first time ever, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Fairs Cup.

Unfortunately, injury ruled Dossing out of both legs of a 4-1 aggregate victory over Barcelona and the away leg in Turin against Juventus.

Finn Dossing returned to Tannadice in 2017.

He would return for the second leg at Tannadice, scoring the only goal of the game, but unable to prevent the Italians going through.

Dossing would leave Dundee United after three years, scoring 76 times in 115 appearances, returning to Denmark to play for Aalborg and then Viborg once more.

The striker retired at the age of 33 to open a clothing store in his hometown.

He was one of the first players inducted into the Dundee United Hall of Fame in 2008 and returned to visit the club in 2017.

LONG READ: The day Finn Dossing was crowned Dundee United’s very own Prince of Denmark at Dens Park

