‘Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart’, says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender Andy Considine prepares to face old club Aberdeen

By Eric Nicolson
August 17 2022, 10.25pm
Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.

The biggest compliment St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson can give Andy Considine is that the absence of double cup-winner Jamie McCart isn’t an early season theme.

The former Aberdeen man has filled the left-sided role in Davidson’s back three superbly thus far.

Not only has Considine, set to face his old team at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, been a solid defender in his own right.

The 35-year-old has also been the strong behind-the-scenes influence the Perth squad needed.

“Andy’s been very good,” said Davidson. “Exactly as I expected he would be.

“He takes the lead in training and in games. He’s performed really well, as have the rest of the back-three.

“He’s one of those players who likes to defend.

“He’s brought calmness to that part of the team.

Andy Considine battles with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos.
Andy Considine battles with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos.

“The biggest thing I can say is that we lost Jamie McCart in the summer and nobody is really talking about that.

“That’s a credit to how well Andy has done.

“Part of the reason I brought him and some other senior ones in was because I knew I’d be getting some younger players as well.

“It’s about helping them on the pitch and setting standards in the dressing room.

“I’ve put Andy on the fines with David (Wotherspoon). Little things like that make sure the dressing room runs smoothly.

“You want it to take care of itself and good, senior pros make sure that happens.”

No fears for focus against his old club

Considine spent 18 years at Pittodrie but Davidson has no fears that his usual match-day focus will be diluted for the Dons’ weekend visit.

“I’m sure Andy will cope fine with playing against his old team,” he said. “He did it in pre-season in Spain.

“There’s always a bit of emotion but Andy’s a professional who will do his job and will be doing his best to get three points for St Johnstone.

“He was at Aberdeen a long time but he’s fully committed to us now.”

Andy Considine in action against Hibs.
Andy Considine in action against Hibs.

Considine is likely to be a busy man.

“I’ve watched Aberdeen a few times,” said Davidson. “They’re a really attacking team.

“They try to get their full-backs really high and their wingers inside.

“We need to defend properly but, on the flip side, we’re at home and we have to apply pressure on them in the final third.

“Aberdeen are a good team and they’ve spent money.

“I would expect them to challenge Hearts for third. Their fans will expect that too.

“It’s Aberdeen. They’re one of the biggest teams in Scotland. But we want to take three points off them on Saturday.”

Charlie Gilmour aims

Meanwhile, Davidson outlined what he wants Charlie Gilmour to get from his latest loan spell, this time with Cove Rangers.

“Last year I wanted to get him to the Championship,” he said.

“He’s got a really good opportunity to prove himself at that level.

“Liam (Craig) will watch his games and assess him.

“I see his main position as central midfield. He’s got great attributes but things he needs to work on.

“He’s still young in terms of football experience and it’s important he learns the game.”

Cammy MacPherson will miss Saturday’s game but Murray Davidson returns from suspension.

And Tony Gallacher is likely to be the first back of Davidson’s players with long-term injuries.

“Tony can really accelerate now hopefully,” he reported. “He’s got the OK from the doctors to crack on.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sees ‘massive improvement’ in Theo Bair

