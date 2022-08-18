‘I am a womble’: Crieff woman makes trees and clocks from her husband’s used bike wheels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I am a womble’: Crieff woman makes trees and clocks from her husband’s used bike wheels

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 18 2022, 5.54am
Beth McDowall with her most popular creation, made out of a bike tyre.
Beth McDowall with her most popular creation, made out of a bike tyre.

A self-proclaimed womble from Crieff has been making clocks and trees from her husband’s used cycle wheels.

Beth McDowall also turns carpenters’ planes into lamps, makes keyrings from inner tubes and creates hooks out of golf clubs.

The 48-year-old began upcycling four years ago after spending 25 years as an NHS occupational therapist.

One of Beth’s clocks.

“Wombles of Wimbledon was my favourite programme when I was younger,” Beth said.

“They would go out at night and pick up the rubbish that everyone else would throw away and make it into new things.

“And that’s my inspiration. I am a womble. That’s what I do.”

Saved from the bin

Bar a few years in New Zealand and Glasgow, Beth has always lived in Innerpeffray, four miles from Crieff.

She worked for Remake in Crieff, where materials are reused for the benefit of the community.

“So instead of putting their rubbish in the bin they would put it in our container and we would try to make crafts out of it,” Beth said.

Trees from wire

Beth’s husband Guy is a keen cyclist works as Scotland’s sales manager for Continental Tyres, giving her ample opportunity to upcycle.

“He has a lot of bike bits hanging about and he is a great source of rubbish so instead of tossing it into landfill it’s much better to make some stuff out of it,” she said.

Beth at her studio in Innerpeffray, near Crieff.

On a practical level, many of her base materials need cleaning and preparing before being re-used, such as stripping copper wire out of old electrical cables and de-greasing bicycle wheels.

When ready to be creatively used, Beth uses the wire sculpturally to create a piece of wall art depicting trees within a bike wheel as a frame, or clocks, or a vintage piece of kitchenware as a lamp base, unwanted cutlery as a set of hooks or a piece of waste wood crafted into a candleholder.

The edges of the clocks and trees are made from bike rims, sourced from her husband as well as Stirling’s Recyke-A-Bike.

Her vintage lamps are created using apprentice carpenters’ discarded planes.

Ten per week

Beth sells her work online as well as at the Perth and Pitlochry markets.

On average she shifts 10 copies of her most popular wall-hanging, a copper-clad tree inside a used wheel, every week.

Beth with her best-seller.

“We live in a society where we are too good at throwing things away so it is better to make things out of other things so there is no such thing as waste,” she says.

First open studios

Beth works from her workshop at home and uses the name The Treecycler.

She is part of the Perthshire Artisans network that creates handmade arts and crafts in the local area.

Beth’s studio in Innerpeffray.

The group’s professional creatives or makers have been recognised and selected by an independent creative panel for their ‘exceptional talent in crafting a product or service’.

She is also one of 25 artists who will showcase their work in the first Comrie Open Studios, which takes place between September 8 and 12.

A diverse range of work will be on show, including fine art, mosaics, printmaking, ceramics, illustration, woodwork, jewellery, photography and textiles.

It will also offer the opportunity to meet the makers behind the work and support local artists.

Click here for Beth’s online shop

Perthshire shop’s desperate plea for space to boost sustainability mission

