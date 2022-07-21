Mark Birighitti reveals 3 former Dundee United players who helped sell him on switch to Tannadice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Birighitti insists it would be a ‘dream come true’ to earn a place in Australia’s World Cup squad.

And the towering stopper hopes his Dundee United switch can make it a reality.

Birighitti, 31, has penned a two-year contract with the Tangerines after winning A-League goalkeeper of the year in his last two campaigns with Central Coast Mariners.

However, his last call up for the Socceroos came in 2017 — with the clock ticking down to this winter’s showpiece in Qatar.

“It’s every young footballer’s dream to represent your country,” said Birighitti.

“I’ve been lucky enough to do that once at senior level [against China in 2013] and, of course, if down the track I get a call-up for the national team, it’s a no-brainer.

“The World Cup is a massive tournament. The boys did well during the qualifying campaign. It was difficult but they got there in the end. It was a massive achievement to qualify for a fourth straight World Cup.

“To represent Australia at a World Cup would be a real dream come true for me and my family.”

The former Swansea and NAC Breda man added: “I’m ambitious. I want to do well personally and I want to do well as a collective.”

‘Unreal’

The lure of Europa League Conference football was also a pivotal draw for Birighitti, who becomes United’s fourth summer capture after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher and Craig Sibbald.

“I’ve had friends play in Champions League finals,” continued Birighitti. “Fernando Llorente, the Spanish international, was a good friend of mine from Swansea.

“It [European football at Tannadice] is going to be unreal.

“I watch a lot of Scottish football back home in Australia and to see the crowds — how passionate they are…I’m just buzzing.”

Research

Birighitti has also done his due diligence, calling upon the advice of some Tannadice players of yesteryear.

He told DUTV: “I’ve done my research and know a few players who have played at United — a few Aussie friends of mine: Adam Taggart, [Ryan] McGowan, Curtis Good.

“These boys spoke very highly of the club. That made my decision a lot easier.”