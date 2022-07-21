Mark Birighitti reveals 3 former Dundee United players who helped sell him on switch to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Birighitti reveals 3 former Dundee United players who helped sell him on switch to Tannadice

By Alan Temple
July 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 21 2022, 5.25pm
Targets: Birighitti
Mark Birighitti insists it would be a ‘dream come true’ to earn a place in Australia’s World Cup squad.

And the towering stopper hopes his Dundee United switch can make it a reality.

Birighitti, 31, has penned a two-year contract with the Tangerines after winning A-League goalkeeper of the year in his last two campaigns with Central Coast Mariners.

However, his last call up for the Socceroos came in 2017 — with the clock ticking down to this winter’s showpiece in Qatar.

Birighitti in Aussie action

It’s every young footballer’s dream to represent your country,” said Birighitti.

I’ve been lucky enough to do that once at senior level [against China in 2013] and, of course, if down the track I get a call-up for the national team, it’s a no-brainer.

“The World Cup is a massive tournament. The boys did well during the qualifying campaign. It was difficult but they got there in the end. It was a massive achievement to qualify for a fourth straight World Cup.

To represent Australia at a World Cup would be a real dream come true for me and my family.”

The former Swansea and NAC Breda man added: “I’m ambitious. I want to do well personally and I want to do well as a collective.”

‘Unreal’

The lure of Europa League Conference football was also a pivotal draw for Birighitti, who becomes United’s fourth summer capture after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher and Craig Sibbald.

Llorente, pictured, was a Swans clubmate of Birighitti

“I’ve had friends play in Champions League finals,” continued Birighitti. “Fernando Llorente, the Spanish international, was a good friend of mine from Swansea.

“It [European football at Tannadice] is going to be unreal.

“I watch a lot of Scottish football back home in Australia and to see the crowds — how passionate they are…I’m just buzzing.”

Research

Birighitti has also done his due diligence, calling upon the advice of some Tannadice players of yesteryear.

Good advice: the ex-United defender in action

He told DUTV: “I’ve done my research and know a few players who have played at United — a few Aussie friends of mine: Adam Taggart, [Ryan] McGowan, Curtis Good.

“These boys spoke very highly of the club. That made my decision a lot easier.”

Jack Ross outlines major target for Mark Birighitti following Dundee United arrival

