Craig Sibbald draws comparison with ex Hibs ace as Jack Ross predicts ‘fantastic’ Dundee United impact

By Alan Temple
July 15 2022, 5.00pm
Sibbald during his first United session in Spain
Jack Ross has likened Dundee United’s capture of Craig Sibbald to the switch that saw Paul McGinn join Hibernian.

McGinn arrived at Easter Road with minimal fuss in January 2020, fresh from stints with the likes of St Mirren, Partick Thistle and Chesterfield.

Nevertheless, Ross — having worked with the player at Dumbarton and the Buddies — was confident he possessed the quality, experience and hunger to succeed.

And the transfer was a triumph, with McGinn making 91 appearances and earning a full Scotland cap against Austria in 2021 before being moved on to Motherwell this summer.

Sibbald’s signing may not have prompted the same giddy fanfare as Dylan Levitt or Steven Fletcher —but Ross is adamant he has all the tools to be ‘fantastic’ for the Tangerines.

“I have watched Craig for a long time,” said Ross. “He’s a Falkirk boy and someone who I have followed closely.

“He’s had a good career and has played a lot of games. We can sometimes be quick to overlook players of his ilk, at that age and who play so many games.

“It’s similar to signing Paul McGinn at Hibs — that value for money and what they bring to the squad.

“Craig is a good, versatile all-round midfielder.

He’s competitive and physical, but technically very good player — that’s why he played for Falkirk at just 16 years of age.

“I think he will be fantastic for us. He’s hungry and wants to prove he should be playing at a club like this.”

