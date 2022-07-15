Rolling Stones Story with the swagger of Jagger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re going to be a tribute performer, then it might as well be in honour of one of the biggest bands of all time.

Let’s face it, taking on the image and persona – not to mention the music – of any well-known artist is fraught with numerous dangers and potentially opens up an avenue to lasting ridicule.

But if you can wear the clothes of one of the big boys a ready-made audience awaits.

Dead ringer for Mick

Widely regarded as one of the world’s most uncanny Mick Jagger lookalikes, Paul Ashworth leads a posse of shades and bandana-wearing musical sidekicks – including Keith Richards impersonator Adrian Prounce – in the Rolling Stones Story at Perth Concert Hall on July 22.

The band started touring their tribute show in 2018 and take audiences back through the various eras of their heroes’ six-decade career.

With tickets for the show priced at £31 you’d certainly be expecting high production values and an outfit that makes a serious fist of capturing just a smidgeon of The Stones’ legendary swagger and joie de vivre.

Encouragingly, Ashworth and co have come in for praise for the authenticity of both their look and sound – and there’s little doubt their frontman is a dead ringer for Mick the Lips.

Tickets at horsecross.co.uk