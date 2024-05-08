Harry Hill to celebrate his ‘diamond jubilee’ in greatest hits-style tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry Hill to celebrate his ‘diamond jubilee’ in greatest hits-style tour

By Press Association
Harry Hill has announced a new stand-up tour (James Manning/PA)
Harry Hill has announced a new stand-up tour (James Manning/PA)

British comedian Harry Hill has said he is “looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee” in the form of a new stand-up tour.

Harry Hill: New Bits And Greatest Hits, kicking off in February 2025, will celebrate the comic’s 60th birthday and almost 30-year career in comedy with dates in cities and towns across the UK and Ireland.

Hill said: “I’m looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee – 60 years of fun – by going round the country and thanking all the people that have supported me over the years.

Raise the Roof
Harry Hill will offer new insights into topics including the culture wars (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I’ve had a word with the badgers and they’ve agreed that for one last time the parade’s on!”

A group of badgers often appeared in the comic’s TV sketch programme The Harry Hill Show, with Hill attempting to organise a badger parade before being thwarted by unforeseen events.

On his tour Hill will offer new insights into topics including the culture wars and the origins of tiramisu.

Hill will also use his Old Bit Randomiser and revisit some of his old jokes.

Hill also helmed ITV series Harry Hill’s TV Burp, which looked back at the week’s TV highlights and included celebrity appearances from the likes of dancer Louie Spence and and former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison.

The Harry Hill Movie premiere – London
Julie Walters, Harry Hill and Sheridan Smith arriving at the world premiere of The Harry Hill Movie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He has also starred in ITV’s Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule, BBC Two’s Harry Hill’s World Of TV and was the longstanding voice of ITV’s You’ve Been Framed.

In 2013 he starred in offbeat comedy film The Harry Hill Movie which followed Hill and his pet hamster Abu and starred Dame Julie Walters and Sheridan Smith.

Elsewhere, Hill presents Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off and has written several books, including children’s series Matt Millz.

Hill’s tour will take place between February and September 2025 with dates in cities that include London, Brighton, Norwich, Dublin and Liverpool.

Tickets for Harry Hill: New Bits And Greatest Hits will go on sale from May 10, available from the Harry Hill website.