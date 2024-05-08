Two million tune in to watch Bambie Thug land place in Eurovision final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two million tune in to watch Bambie Thug land place in Eurovision final

By Press Association
Bambie Thug performed Doomsday Blue (Suzan Moore/PA)
Almost two million viewers tuned in to watch Irish entry Bambie Thug land a place in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest, according to the BBC.

The semi-final of the competition was broadcast in the UK at 8pm on Tuesday on BBC One, hosted by radio DJ Scott Mills and TV personality Rylan Clark.

The two-hour show drew an average audience of 1.9 million, giving the channel a 16.3% share of viewers.

There was a peak viewership of 2.2 million, according to overnight ratings.

The programme was the first of two semi-finals, with the second set to take place on Thursday.

Ten countries from each semi-final will win a place in the grand final, which will air on Saturday May 11.

The countries who made it through on Tuesday were Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Luxembourg and Ireland.

They will join the big five – the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany – and the host country, Sweden, in the live final.

Eurovision 2024
Bambie Thug on stage (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

Bambie Thug is the first Irish Eurovision Song Contest finalist since 2018 following a vote for their performance of Doomsday Blue in Malmo, Sweden.

The Cork-born singer, 31, triumphed with their witchy and mesmerising execution of their chanty alternative song at the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy reached the competition for Ireland with Together in Lisbon, Portugal, four years ago, where he came 16th.

Another memorable moment of the night was Finland’s entry, Windows95man, who used clever camera angles to appear not to wear underwear on stage during his performance.

Olly Alexander from the UK also performed at the Malmo Arena.

The grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on May 11. It will be hosted by Graham Norton.