Russian spy to be expelled from UK, says Home Secretary

By Press Association
James Cleverly was speaking in the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)
James Cleverly was speaking in the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Russian spy will be expelled from the UK, the Home Secretary has said as he announced a raft of restrictions.

James Cleverly also said several Russian diplomatic premises would be closed as he told MPs: “Our message to Russia is clear. Stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity.”

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Cleverly said: “Today, in conjunction with the Foreign Secretary, I am announcing a package of measures to make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalations.

“I can tell the House that we will expel the Russian defence attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer.

“We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath house, a Russian-owned property in Sussex, and the trade and defence section in Highgate, which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes.

“We are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK.”