Olly Alexander ‘confused and stressed ‘ by Eurovision wardrobe malfunction

By Press Association
The Years And Years star was performing in the first semi-final of the song contest at the Malmo Arena in Sweden (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)
Olly Alexander has spoken of having a wardrobe malfunction at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

The Years And Years star, 33, sang Dizzy on Tuesday, which featured upside-down locker room staging and cameras rotating to give a spinning feel to Alexander and the dancers at Malmo Arena.

It is the first time the UK, which is already through to the finals, has performed during the early stages.

When asked about being on live TV, Alexander told BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills programme on Tuesday: “Sweden goes straight through because they’re hosting and Germany goes straight through.

“So I think the three of us were being a little bit more relaxed. I did have a slight wardrobe malfunction in that my mic pack fell off in the second chorus, so I was confused and stressed by that.”

He also described his staging as an “interstellar locker room, hurtling through space via the 1980s, in a boxing gym”.

Alexander also said that he had “never been in an environment like this before” where it was “over before it has begun”.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Olly Alexander will face Ireland’s Bambie Thug, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna and Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil among other acts in the final (Ian West/PA)

He added: “There’s so much energy you need to conjure up and it’s so intense. I mean, yeah, I’ve never done anything like this really, naturally. It’s so unique.”

Before his performance, he said that he was “just taking deep breaths and trying to calm myself down”.

“My heart is racing,” he added. “(I’m) just trying to feel calm and remember what I need to do.”

The It’s A Sin actor will face Ireland’s Bambie Thug, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna and Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil among other acts in the final.