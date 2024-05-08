Harry attends service of thanksgiving to celebrate anniversary of Invictus Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry attends service of thanksgiving to celebrate anniversary of Invictus Games

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

Harry joined a congregation of around a thousand inside the London landmark where he is due to give a bible reading.

Among the guests were Diana, Princess of Wales’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former Army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke’s mentor, playing the role of a supportive big brother figure for Harry after Diana’s death.

Members of the public wait outside St Paul’s Cathedral, ahead of the arrival of the Duke of Sussex
The duke was warmly greeted by the Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, before being escorted to his seat under the cathedral’s great dome.

Crowds had gathered around crash barriers to see the duke’s car pull up, and there was a large number of journalists, photographers and cameramen covering his every move.

Headlines were made when it was confirmed by Harry’s spokesman on Tuesday he would not be meeting his father the King during his brief UK visit.

There was speculation Harry may have seen Charles but the spokesman said that the monarch’s “full programme” meant the get-together would not happen.

Harry spent Tuesday in the capital attending a summit that reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which stages sporting events for wounded, sick or injured veterans or serving military to aid their recovery.

He told delegates at the event, held at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters on the edge of the City of London: “Sometimes you… look back and go ‘Look at what we’ve done’.

“But also given the state of the world, there is so much more to do and I think a lot of uncertainty – but what we’ve created is a global community.”

The service began with the hymn Praise My Soul The King Of Heaven as a few miles away the King hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral in London to attend a service of thanksgiving to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games
Harry had taken a seat next to his mentor Mark Dyer and exchanged a few words with his uncle Earl Spencer.

The Dean of St Paul’s told the congregation: “We gather this evening to offer grateful thanksgiving to Almighty God for the work of the Invictus Games Foundation, and in this their 10th anniversary year, we celebrate the tremendous achievements of the numerous competitors across 23 nations.

“We give thanks for the inspiring vision and compassion that formed the foundation and, chiefly, for the resultant decade of profound and transformational work.

“We lament the pain, cost and indignity of war and terror, and pray for a world where justice shall reign and where the nations will find their longed for unity.

“We recall, with admiration, the skill and determination of those who seek to repair, rehabilitate, and reclaim the lives of those living with serious illness or injury: changing and saving lives.”