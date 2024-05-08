Piers Morgan to interview woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s real life Martha

The woman believed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha in hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer will “set the record straight” in her first TV interview with Piers Morgan.

In the drama series, inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Richard Gadd, his character Donny is stalked by a woman called Martha after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

Following its release viewers have tried to track down the real Martha.

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/MxaE5SEiTa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2024

Fiona Harvey has come forward as the inspiration behind the character and told The Scottish Sun: “He’s (Gadd) come up with this character called Martha and he has put me right in the frame.”

According to the outlet Ms Harvey has denied stalking Gadd.

On X, Morgan wrote: “The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show.

“Fiona Harvey wants to have her say and ‘set the record straight’.

“Is she a psycho stalker?

“Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored.”

The trailer text for the interview reads: “The ‘real Martha’ from Baby Reindeer tomorrow on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“sent from my ihpone.”

Piers Morgan will interview Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Yui Mok/PA)

In Baby Reindeer, the misspelled “ihpone” for iPhone, which appears on screen when Martha sends Donny a message, reveals that she is not actually emailing from an Apple device.

When viewers began to speculate over the real people who inspired the events behind the series, Gadd, 34, posted a message to his Instagram story.

He said: “Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire… are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be.

“That’s not the point of our show.”

The interview will air on May 9 at 8pm on Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.