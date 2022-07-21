BREAKING: Mark Birighitti joins Dundee United as Tangerines swoop for Australia international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BREAKING: Mark Birighitti joins Dundee United as Tangerines swoop for Australia international

By Alan Temple
July 21 2022, 10.03am Updated: July 21 2022, 10.04am
From a land Down Under: Birighitti

Mark Birighitti has joined Dundee United from A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Birighitti, 31, has penned a two-year deal with the Tangerines after the clubs struck a six-figure fee for the Australia international.

Subject to a work permit, he becomes United’s fourth capture of the summer following the signings of Craig Sibbald, Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher.

Birighitti thwarts Kosta Barbarouses during an A-League match

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Birighitti told United’s official website. “It was a long journey to get to Scotland and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

“It’s a long way from home but I’ve played in Europe before in England and in the Netherlands and I was always keen to get back here.

“There’s no better place to do it than Dundee United and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“When I heard United were interested it was a no-brainer. I said yes straight away.

“I’ve done my research and they are a very historic club. I’m ambitious and I want to do well for the team and see what happens with regards to [a call-up for] Australia.”

Award winner

Birighitti’s arrival ends the Terrors’ search for a successor to Benjamin Siegrist, who left Tannadice after his contract expired.

He subsequently joined Celtic.

Capped once by the Socceroos, Birighitti is the reigning A-League goalkeeper of the year, having claimed that prize for a second successive season last term.

He has played 159 times in the Australian top-flight, keeping 35 clean sheets, and boasts experience with the likes of Newcastle Jets, Adelaide United, Swansea City and NAC Breda.

Birighitti will battle it out with Carljohan Eriksson for the gloves.

