BREAKING: Mark Birighitti joins Dundee United as Tangerines swoop for Australia international

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Birighitti has joined Dundee United from A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Birighitti, 31, has penned a two-year deal with the Tangerines after the clubs struck a six-figure fee for the Australia international.

Subject to a work permit, he becomes United’s fourth capture of the summer following the signings of Craig Sibbald, Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Birighitti told United’s official website. “It was a long journey to get to Scotland and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

“It’s a long way from home but I’ve played in Europe before in England and in the Netherlands and I was always keen to get back here.

“There’s no better place to do it than Dundee United and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“When I heard United were interested it was a no-brainer. I said yes straight away.

“I’ve done my research and they are a very historic club. I’m ambitious and I want to do well for the team and see what happens with regards to [a call-up for] Australia.”

Award winner

Birighitti’s arrival ends the Terrors’ search for a successor to Benjamin Siegrist, who left Tannadice after his contract expired.

He subsequently joined Celtic.

Capped once by the Socceroos, Birighitti is the reigning A-League goalkeeper of the year, having claimed that prize for a second successive season last term.

He has played 159 times in the Australian top-flight, keeping 35 clean sheets, and boasts experience with the likes of Newcastle Jets, Adelaide United, Swansea City and NAC Breda.

Birighitti will battle it out with Carljohan Eriksson for the gloves.