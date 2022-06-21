Benjamin Siegrist joins Celtic as former Dundee United favourite reveals crucial phone-call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Benjamin Siegrist joins Celtic as former Dundee United favourite reveals crucial phone-call

By Alan Temple
June 21 2022, 9.16pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.31pm
Post Thumbnail

Benjamin Siegrist has joined Celtic after leaving Dundee United earlier this summer.

Siegrist, 30, has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions and will compete with Joe Hart for the No.1 berth.

He made 145 appearances during four years at Tannadice and was named United player of the year in 2020/21 following a breathtaking campaign between the sticks.

Siegrist was linked with a swathe of sides in Britain and abroad as his contract ticked down – including Newcastle, Rangers and Manchester United.

However, the former Aston Villa youngster is adamant one call from Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou sealed the deal. 

Siegrist told Celtic’s official website: “I had a phone call from the manager [Postecoglou], he hung up the phone and I think people just knew straight away that something good was happening.

“It was a very proud moment in my career.

‘To be here and be representing the football team, the colours, the city and everything, it’s a hugely proud moment, and everything I’ve always wanted to be – at a top environment, at a top team and it simply can’t get any better than this.”

Competition

Vasilis Barkas’ move to Utrecht on a season-long loan paved the way for Siegrist to join the Bhoys, while ex-Dundee stopper Scott Bain is Celtic’s third experienced custodian.

The competition: Joe Hart

On competing with former England first-choice keeper Hart, Siegrist added: “Joe needs no introduction, Joe was a role model and he’s still is a role model for me.

“I’ll look up to him and he’s such an imposing figure in the goal with loads of experience – winning titles in England and obviously just being around him, I want to learn as much as possible.

“But I want to compete, I want to push him, he’s certainly going to push me all the way.

“I look forward to the whole Goalkeeping Union with Scott Bain as well – the GK Union, we’re special so I look forward to a good relationship with all the goalkeepers.”

EXCLUSIVE: Wigan and Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath a transfer target for new Dundee United boss Jack Ross

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]