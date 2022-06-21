Benjamin Siegrist joins Celtic as former Dundee United favourite reveals crucial phone-call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benjamin Siegrist has joined Celtic after leaving Dundee United earlier this summer.

Siegrist, 30, has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions and will compete with Joe Hart for the No.1 berth.

He made 145 appearances during four years at Tannadice and was named United player of the year in 2020/21 following a breathtaking campaign between the sticks.

Siegrist was linked with a swathe of sides in Britain and abroad as his contract ticked down – including Newcastle, Rangers and Manchester United.

However, the former Aston Villa youngster is adamant one call from Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou sealed the deal.

Siegrist told Celtic’s official website: “I had a phone call from the manager [Postecoglou], he hung up the phone and I think people just knew straight away that something good was happening.

“It was a very proud moment in my career.

‘To be here and be representing the football team, the colours, the city and everything, it’s a hugely proud moment, and everything I’ve always wanted to be – at a top environment, at a top team and it simply can’t get any better than this.”

Competition

Vasilis Barkas’ move to Utrecht on a season-long loan paved the way for Siegrist to join the Bhoys, while ex-Dundee stopper Scott Bain is Celtic’s third experienced custodian.

On competing with former England first-choice keeper Hart, Siegrist added: “Joe needs no introduction, Joe was a role model and he’s still is a role model for me.

“I’ll look up to him and he’s such an imposing figure in the goal with loads of experience – winning titles in England and obviously just being around him, I want to learn as much as possible.

“But I want to compete, I want to push him, he’s certainly going to push me all the way.

“I look forward to the whole Goalkeeping Union with Scott Bain as well – the GK Union, we’re special so I look forward to a good relationship with all the goalkeepers.”