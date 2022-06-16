Benjamin Siegrist set for Celtic transfer with Hoops ‘poised to win race’ for ex Dundee United favourite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benjamin Siegrist is reportedly set to join Celtic following his Dundee United exit.

Siegrist, 30, left Tannadice last month following a hugely successful four years with the Tangerines.

He made 145 appearances for the club and was named United player of the year in 2020/21 following a breathtaking campaign between the sticks.

Siegrist was linked with a swathe of sides in Britain and abroad as his contract ticked down — including Newcastle, Rangers and Manchester United.

CLOSE! Rangers turn it up a notch and come close to scoring from a corner but Benjamin Siegrist pulls off a brilliant save to deny Joe Aribo! ⛔ Is there an equaliser coming? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tJVoTDRB7X — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 20, 2022

However, he now appears destined for Parkhead.

The Scottish Sun reports that Celtic will win the race for Siegrist’s signature, with boss Ange Postecoglou keen to add a third experienced stopper to his ranks.

Joe Hart is the Hoops’ established number one and ex-Dundee keeper Scott Bain served as his deputy last term.

Vasilis Barkas’ move to Utrecht on a season-long loan paved the way for Siegrist to join the Bhoys.

United, meanwhile, are on the hunt for at least one experienced custodian this summer following the exits of Siegrist and Trevor Carson.