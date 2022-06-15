Tam Courts lands new job in Hungary following Dundee United exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tam Courts lands new job in Hungary following Dundee United exit

By Alan Temple
June 15 2022, 5.43pm Updated: June 15 2022, 6.03pm
Courts, left, with Chris Docherty (Pic: Budapest Honved FC)
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts has been appointed manager of Hungarian outfit Budapest Honved.

Courts, 40, departed Tannadice ‘by mutual consent’ on Tuesday afternoon with view to pursuing ‘opportunities outside Scotland’.

Although talks with Croatian cracks Rijeka fell through, Courier Sport first revealed that Courts was also a top contender for the vacancy at Honved following the departure of Nebojsa Vignjevics.

And that deal was done on Wednesday, with Courts travelling to the Hungarian capital to ink the contract in person.

Hungarian adventure: Courts

The sporting director of Honved is Scotsman Chris Docherty, who actually replaced Courts as Dundee United’s head of tactical performance in June 2021.

The pair have remained close since that time together at Tannadice.

Courts also has a relationship with Ivan Kepcija, who works as a consultant for Honved — ensuring he is surrounded by familiar faces amid an otherwise bold leap into the unknown in Hungary.

The challenge ahead

Courts told Honved’s official website: “I know what a great tradition there is for football in this country.

“I am the type of coach who achieves real success when surrounded by people who have a passion for football.

“I want to make the fans proud of the club again to see a team that will do everything on the field to win. The training center is well equipped and the stadium is beautiful. I am very excited to be a part of this club.”

The former Kelty Hearts boss, who guided United to fourth place in his sole season in charge at Tannadice, will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of the 14-time Hungarian champions.

Honved have won the top-flight as recently as 2016/17 and competed in the Europa League for three successive campaigns until 2020/21.

However, the club that produced national icon Ferenc Puskas endured a miserable season last term, finishing in TENTH place — a massive 41 points behind eventual champions Ferencvaros.

The highs and lows of Tam Courts’ 372 days in charge of Dundee United

