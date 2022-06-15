Tam Courts lands new job in Hungary following Dundee United exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts has been appointed manager of Hungarian outfit Budapest Honved.

Courts, 40, departed Tannadice ‘by mutual consent’ on Tuesday afternoon with view to pursuing ‘opportunities outside Scotland’.

Although talks with Croatian cracks Rijeka fell through, Courier Sport first revealed that Courts was also a top contender for the vacancy at Honved following the departure of Nebojsa Vignjevics.

And that deal was done on Wednesday, with Courts travelling to the Hungarian capital to ink the contract in person.

The sporting director of Honved is Scotsman Chris Docherty, who actually replaced Courts as Dundee United’s head of tactical performance in June 2021.

The pair have remained close since that time together at Tannadice.

Courts also has a relationship with Ivan Kepcija, who works as a consultant for Honved — ensuring he is surrounded by familiar faces amid an otherwise bold leap into the unknown in Hungary.

The challenge ahead

Courts told Honved’s official website: “I know what a great tradition there is for football in this country.

“I am the type of coach who achieves real success when surrounded by people who have a passion for football.

“I want to make the fans proud of the club again to see a team that will do everything on the field to win. The training center is well equipped and the stadium is beautiful. I am very excited to be a part of this club.”

The former Kelty Hearts boss, who guided United to fourth place in his sole season in charge at Tannadice, will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of the 14-time Hungarian champions.

Honved have won the top-flight as recently as 2016/17 and competed in the Europa League for three successive campaigns until 2020/21.

However, the club that produced national icon Ferenc Puskas endured a miserable season last term, finishing in TENTH place — a massive 41 points behind eventual champions Ferencvaros.