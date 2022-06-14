EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts emerges as shock contender for Hungary switch following Dundee United exit as Rijeka talks stall By Alan Temple June 14 2022, 3.55pm Updated: June 14 2022, 4.18pm 0 Hungarian adventure? Courts [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee United target Jack Ross following Tam Courts departure Tam Courts ready for ‘next challenge’ after leaving Dundee United Tam Courts leaves Dundee United by ‘mutual agreement’ LEE WILKIE: Why Tam Courts exit could work for him AND Dundee United