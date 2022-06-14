LEE WILKIE: Why Tam Courts exit could work for him AND Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Why Tam Courts exit could work for him AND Dundee United

By Lee Wilkie
June 14 2022, 8.30am
Dundee United boss Tam Courts.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

Tam Courts to Croatia is not a move I expected, I have to admit.

It’s a very strange one, not a story we see all that often.

It must be said that the Dundee United boss is still that, right now he’s still at Tannadice.

Rijeka want him as their new boss, though there are other candidates they are chasing.

We have seen a few Scottish players moving to the Continent lately, Lawrence Shankland last year of course.

But a coach getting picked up by a European outfit is a new one.

Can he better last season?

All credit to Courts, though – a successful season at Dundee United has obviously opened up some opportunities.

Nicky Clark celebrates with fans as United head for the top four.

From his point of view, it might just be time to take advantage of that.

One season as a senior manager and he’s secured a top-four finish and European football for United after the club had spent 10 years without it.

That looks very good on the CV. And, next season, can he better that?

Realistically the Tangerines aren’t going to finish in the top two so toppling Hearts is the only way really.

That doesn’t look easy.

And we saw how tight the league was last season, a couple of results don’t go their way and United finish in the bottom half.

Hearts finished well clear of United in third last season.

That could easily be the case next term.

In fact, finishing fourth last season was pretty much unexpected.

Backing that up will be a tall ask, in my opinion.

United have shown they can move on

From United’s point of view, I don’t think they’ll be too concerned if Courts leaves.

It feels strange to say that about a manager departing Tannadice but they’ve shown when Robbie Neilson left, and then Micky Mellon followed suit, that the club keeps going.

Courts himself has stressed throughout his time in charge that it’s not all about him, there is a collective effort at Tannadice.

Robbie Neilson left Dundee United for Hearts two seasons ago.

From the club’s point of view, that means there are plenty managers out there who can slot in and continue the progression of the club.

Despite both Neilson and Mellon leaving, United have improved year on year.

And, in any case, managers don’t last long these days anyway – some are lucky to last a whole season nowadays.

Feeling from the stands?

The timing, too, is pretty good.

If you want to change a manager, do it now before pre-season has even started and there is a lot of time before the campaign kicks off.

Dundee United fans at Tannadice.

I don’t know how much supporters will be concerned either – Courts had to deal with a really difficult start as boss at Tannadice and I don’t think people change their minds that readily.

That doubt will still have been there all season for many and the standard of performance on the pitch won’t have helped.

So, if they can get the right man in to replace Courts, I don’t expect a huge feeling of
disappointment from the stands.

If it’s a good move for Courts and one he decides to go for, I don’t anticipate huge uproar at Tannadice.

United have proved in recent years the structure they have in place can cope just fine with managers leaving.

Ilmari Niskanen reveals sports psychologist talks as Dundee United winger preaches mental health focus

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]