LEE WILKIE: Why Tam Courts exit could work for him AND Dundee United

Tam Courts to Croatia is not a move I expected, I have to admit.

It’s a very strange one, not a story we see all that often.

It must be said that the Dundee United boss is still that, right now he’s still at Tannadice.

Rijeka want him as their new boss, though there are other candidates they are chasing.

We have seen a few Scottish players moving to the Continent lately, Lawrence Shankland last year of course.

But a coach getting picked up by a European outfit is a new one.

Can he better last season?

All credit to Courts, though – a successful season at Dundee United has obviously opened up some opportunities.

From his point of view, it might just be time to take advantage of that.

One season as a senior manager and he’s secured a top-four finish and European football for United after the club had spent 10 years without it.

That looks very good on the CV. And, next season, can he better that?

Realistically the Tangerines aren’t going to finish in the top two so toppling Hearts is the only way really.

That doesn’t look easy.

And we saw how tight the league was last season, a couple of results don’t go their way and United finish in the bottom half.

That could easily be the case next term.

In fact, finishing fourth last season was pretty much unexpected.

Backing that up will be a tall ask, in my opinion.

United have shown they can move on

From United’s point of view, I don’t think they’ll be too concerned if Courts leaves.

It feels strange to say that about a manager departing Tannadice but they’ve shown when Robbie Neilson left, and then Micky Mellon followed suit, that the club keeps going.

Courts himself has stressed throughout his time in charge that it’s not all about him, there is a collective effort at Tannadice.

From the club’s point of view, that means there are plenty managers out there who can slot in and continue the progression of the club.

Despite both Neilson and Mellon leaving, United have improved year on year.

And, in any case, managers don’t last long these days anyway – some are lucky to last a whole season nowadays.

Feeling from the stands?

The timing, too, is pretty good.

If you want to change a manager, do it now before pre-season has even started and there is a lot of time before the campaign kicks off.

I don’t know how much supporters will be concerned either – Courts had to deal with a really difficult start as boss at Tannadice and I don’t think people change their minds that readily.

That doubt will still have been there all season for many and the standard of performance on the pitch won’t have helped.

So, if they can get the right man in to replace Courts, I don’t expect a huge feeling of

disappointment from the stands.

If it’s a good move for Courts and one he decides to go for, I don’t anticipate huge uproar at Tannadice.

United have proved in recent years the structure they have in place can cope just fine with managers leaving.