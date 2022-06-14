Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon on chance Jim McInally meeting that saw him join Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead made perfect sense to Paul Dixon at this stage of his career.

The veteran defender has joined on a one-year deal after leaving Falkirk, marking his switch into part-time football for the first time.

Aberdeen-born Dixon has racked up close to 500 appearances during a professional career which has seen him play for Dundee and Dundee United, as well as Huddersfield, Grimsby and the Scotland national team.

The chance to be able to see family in Aberdeen played a part in Dixon deciding Peterhead was the right club for him, as well as the club training close to his home in Dundee.

‘Bumped into him’

"Having seen him play last season close up I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for Peterhead" Paul Dixon joins The Blue Toon ⬇️https://t.co/6vw0jFfHPA Photo: Falkirk FC pic.twitter.com/gdZ6snVfUI — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) June 11, 2022

He had regularly bumped into Blue Toon boss Jim McInally given the two live close to each other, with the initial contact over this move coming when Dixon was on his way home from a run and he was stopped by McInally.

“Over the years I’ve been out running in the close season and I’ve seen Jim out walking by himself,” said Dixon.

“We don’t live that far away from one another. I was just walking home from a run and I bumped into him, so we spoke about it.

“Jim used to be the Celtic coach at my age group so I have played against his teams as far back as that. He always seems like he’d be a good manager to work for.

“His wife works in the school my kids are at and she played a huge role in my youngest settling in at school so there’s another connection.

“My family are in Aberdeen and I was born there. My gran is in her mid-80s now so it’s a great opportunity to see more of her.”

Coaching desire

Dixon has been working as an academy coach for Hearts and Dundee United and holds a UEFA A license.

With McInally losing player-coaches Simon Ferry and Derek Lyle this summer, as well as skipper Scott Brown, he is needing more experience within the squad.

Dixon fits the bill.

“The coaching side of things is definitely starting to take over but I still have that desire to play,” he added.

“I can bring that experience and knowledge of the game, almost as a coach on the park for Jim and Davie (Nicholls).

“I can help the boys through the game and give them whatever tips I can. I just want to try to play as many games as I can and help the younger players.”