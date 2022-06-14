Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon on chance Jim McInally meeting that saw him join Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon on chance Jim McInally meeting that saw him join Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
June 14 2022, 10.14am Updated: June 14 2022, 1.40pm
Paul Dixon (in action with Dundee United and Dundee) has teamed up with Jim McInally at Peterhead
Paul Dixon (in action with Dundee United and Dundee) has teamed up with Jim McInally at Peterhead

Peterhead made perfect sense to Paul Dixon at this stage of his career.

The veteran defender has joined on a one-year deal after leaving Falkirk, marking his switch into part-time football for the first time.

Aberdeen-born Dixon has racked up close to 500 appearances during a professional career which has seen him play for Dundee and Dundee United, as well as Huddersfield, Grimsby and the Scotland national team.

The chance to be able to see family in Aberdeen played a part in Dixon deciding Peterhead was the right club for him, as well as the club training close to his home in Dundee.

‘Bumped into him’

He had regularly bumped into Blue Toon boss Jim McInally given the two live close to each other, with the initial contact over this move coming when Dixon was on his way home from a run and he was stopped by McInally.

“Over the years I’ve been out running in the close season and I’ve seen Jim out walking by himself,” said Dixon.

“We don’t live that far away from one another. I was just walking home from a run and I bumped into him, so we spoke about it.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally bumped into Paul Dixon while he was on a run.

“Jim used to be the Celtic coach at my age group so I have played against his teams as far back as that. He always seems like he’d be a good manager to work for.

“His wife works in the school my kids are at and she played a huge role in my youngest settling in at school so there’s another connection.

“My family are in Aberdeen and I was born there. My gran is in her mid-80s now so it’s a great opportunity to see more of her.”

Coaching desire

Paul Dixon had two spells with Dundee United.

Dixon has been working as an academy coach for Hearts and Dundee United and holds a UEFA A license.

With McInally losing player-coaches Simon Ferry and Derek Lyle this summer, as well as skipper Scott Brown, he is needing more experience within the squad.

Dixon fits the bill.

“The coaching side of things is definitely starting to take over but I still have that desire to play,” he added.

“I can bring that experience and knowledge of the game, almost as a coach on the park for Jim and Davie (Nicholls).

“I can help the boys through the game and give them whatever tips I can. I just want to try to play as many games as I can and help the younger players.”

