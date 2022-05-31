Raith Rovers confirm TWO new arrivals as Ian Murray lands Peterhead star and reunites with Airdrie assistant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have announced two new arrivals at Stark’s Park, with Scott Agnew and Scott Brown joining the club.

Agnew, who left Airdrie earlier this week, will team up once again with manager Ian Murray as assistant boss.

The 34-year-old is the latest addition from the North Lanarkshire outfit to be added to Murray’s Rovers side after Dylan Easton.

‘Aggy’ completes the set-up of backroom staff having worked with the newly-appointed Rovers boss on and off over the last ten years as both a player at Dumbarton, St Mirren and most recently at Airdrie in League One.

Scott Brown

Meanwhile, the Kirkcaldy side have also announced the signing of Scott Brown.

The versatile midfielder will join up on a two-year-contract upon the expiry of his deal at Peterhead.

‘Broonie’ impressed with his performances in the middle of the park for the Blue Toon where he captained Jim McInally’s side for the last three seasons.

On the 27-year-old’s departure, McInally said: “He has been a fine player for us and gave a lot to the team in terms of leading by example.

“Last season we used him in a variety of positions and he just got on with things.

“We had a conversation about the offer we had made him and he told me that talks were going well with a full-time team so a parting of the ways is on the cards.”