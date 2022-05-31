Raith Rovers confirm TWO new arrivals as Ian Murray lands Peterhead star and reunites with Airdrie assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers confirm TWO new arrivals as Ian Murray lands Peterhead star and reunites with Airdrie assistant

By Scott Lorimer
May 31 2022, 4.05pm Updated: May 31 2022, 4.31pm
Raith Rovers have announced the signing of Scott Brown (left) and the appointment of Scott Agnew (right) as assistant to Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers have announced two new arrivals at Stark’s Park, with Scott Agnew and Scott Brown joining the club.

Agnew, who left Airdrie earlier this week, will team up once again with manager Ian Murray as assistant boss.

The 34-year-old is the latest addition from the North Lanarkshire outfit to be added to Murray’s Rovers side after Dylan Easton.

‘Aggy’ completes the set-up of backroom staff having worked with the newly-appointed Rovers boss on and off over the last ten years as both a player at Dumbarton, St Mirren and most recently at Airdrie in League One.

Scott Brown

Meanwhile, the Kirkcaldy side have also announced the signing of Scott Brown.

The versatile midfielder will join up on a two-year-contract upon the expiry of his deal at Peterhead.

‘Broonie’ impressed with his performances in the middle of the park for the Blue Toon where he captained Jim McInally’s side for the last three seasons.

On the 27-year-old’s departure, McInally said: “He has been a fine player for us and gave a lot to the team in terms of leading by example.

“Last season we used him in a variety of positions and he just got on with things.

“We had a conversation about the offer we had made him and he told me that talks were going well with a full-time team so a parting of the ways is on the cards.”

