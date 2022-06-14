Released Dundee kid considering Peterhead offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Released Dundee kid considering Peterhead offer

By George Cran
June 14 2022, 10.39am Updated: June 14 2022, 10.40am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead have moved to secure the signature of former Dundee youngster Danny Strachan.

The 19-year-old full-back was released by the Dark Blues this summer after two years at Dens Park.

He joined the club in 2020 after leaving Dundee United but didn’t make a first-team appearance for the Dens Park club.

Strachan did, though, spend two loan spells at Balmoor under Jim McInally.

He played nine times, scoring once, in season 2020/21 before returning to the Blue Toon last term.

He featured 15 times as Peterhead finished seventh and has impressed McInally enough to offer a permanent move to the north-east club.

However, the former Dundee and Dundee United man admits he’ll have to be patient as Strachan weighs up his options.

McInally told the club website: “We have made Danny an offer which he is considering, but he wants to pursue other offers so nothing is over the line.”

Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon on chance Jim McInally meeting that saw him join Peterhead

