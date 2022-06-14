Released Dundee kid considering Peterhead offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have moved to secure the signature of former Dundee youngster Danny Strachan.

The 19-year-old full-back was released by the Dark Blues this summer after two years at Dens Park.

He joined the club in 2020 after leaving Dundee United but didn’t make a first-team appearance for the Dens Park club.

Strachan did, though, spend two loan spells at Balmoor under Jim McInally.

He played nine times, scoring once, in season 2020/21 before returning to the Blue Toon last term.

He featured 15 times as Peterhead finished seventh and has impressed McInally enough to offer a permanent move to the north-east club.

However, the former Dundee and Dundee United man admits he’ll have to be patient as Strachan weighs up his options.

McInally told the club website: “We have made Danny an offer which he is considering, but he wants to pursue other offers so nothing is over the line.”