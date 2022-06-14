Hero WW2 St Bernard sea dog Bamse commemorated in new Montrose painting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sea dog Bamse’s heroism has been captured in a new artwork added to the Animals At War exhibition at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The Norwegian St Bernard is buried in the town and celebrated in a statue at Montrose seafront.

Bamse remains a legend in his Scandinavian homeland for his exploits aboard a Second World War minesweeper captained by his owner.

And a Canadian connection to the famous story has brought the new piece to Angus.

The painting by Canadian artist Genevieve (Jenny) Royal depicts Bamse with a Norwegian Navy cap and the warship at sea.

Canadian commission

It was commissioned by Steinar Engeset of Halifax Nova Scotia, the founder of the Convoy Cup Foundation.

The foundation commemorates the huge contribution of Norwegians to the war effort.

Steinar was a major benefactor to the Bamse statue unveiled in 2006.

Artist Jenny said: “It was a privilege to be invited to capture the extraordinary life and contribution of the wonderful St Bernard to the Norwegian forces and Merchant Navy in World War Two.

“I really enjoyed the challenge”.

Montrose Heritage Trust chairman Dr Andrew Orr presented the painting to the air station centre on behalf of the Canadian Foundation.

In 2008, Andrew co-authored the book Sea Dog Bamse with Courier columnist Angus Whitson.

Sian Brewis, co-ordinator of the Animals At War exhibition accepted the artwork.

Sian said “This is an outstanding new portrait of Bamse and it will enhance the exhibition which is proving to be a really big draw here at the centre”.

Montrose recently took delivery of another very special addition to its collection.

Last month, an RAF Tornado GR4 arrived there.

It is to be the star attraction in one of the centre’s historic hangars.

The Broomfield site was the UK’s first operational air station when it was established in 1913.

The hero canine

Bamse was born in 1937 and lived with the Hafto family in Honningsvag, Norway.

In 1940, during the Nazi invasion of Norway, he became a crew member of the KNM Thorodd.

The ship was part of a flotilla which carried King Haakon of Norway to Britain.

Bamse and his fellow crew members initially arrived in Lerwick.

But they were transferred to Port Edgar in the Firth of Forth, where the KNM Thorodd was converted for minesweeping duties.

With the conversion complete, Thorodd regularly put out to sea to carry out its dangerous tasks.

Dundee and Montrose became the regular home ports of the ship and its crew.

In both places Bamse became known for his brave deeds and companionship.

He rounded up sailors from local pubs at the end of the day and is even credited with stopping bar fights and a knife attack at Dundee docks.

The St Bernard was eventually adopted as the mascot for the Norwegian forces.

Bamse died in 1944 and was buried with full military honours on the Montrose shoreline at the mouth of the River South Esk.

But his story continues to enjoy worldwide interest.

Animals At War

The dog has a prominent place in the Animals At War exhibition unveiled in July 2021.

And the exhibition also tells the story of Montrose’s own war horse, Vic.

The chestnut mare was the horse of Captain Alexander Wallace MC, the son of an Arbroath vet.

The pair were inseparable on the First World War battlefields of France and Belgium.

Vic returned to Angus after the war after Capt. Wallace bought the beloved animal.

US descendants of the decorated officer gifted his tunic and medals to the centre last year.