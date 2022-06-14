Tam Courts leaves Dundee United by ‘mutual agreement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tam Courts leaves Dundee United by ‘mutual agreement’

By Sean Hamilton
June 14 2022, 1.05pm Updated: June 14 2022, 3.12pm
Tam Courts' time at Dundee United has come to an end.
Tam Courts' time at Dundee United has come to an end.

Tam Courts’ time as head coach of Dundee United has come to an end.

The former United head coach has been linked with a move to Croatian side Rijeka in recent days and his departure from Tannadice has now been confirmed by the club.

A statement revealed a “mutual agreement” has been struck between club and Courts to allow the latter to pursue “opportunities outside of Scotland”.

United sporting director Tony Asghar also revealed moves to appoint a new manager are already advanced and an appointment is likely to be made in the coming days.

Courts led United to their best-placed Premiership finish in nine years last season, securing a return to Europe in the process.

He said: “I’m immensely grateful to everyone at Dundee United for the opportunity they gave me to manage such a prestigious club.

“Tony Asghar took a chance on me and I had terrific backing from the owner Mark Ogren, the exec team and from my backroom staff Liam Fox and Adam Asghar.

“A special thank you must also go to the players who have been a joy to work with and a pleasure to lead. They give maximum effort to everything they do for the club and I hope that they have more success next season and beyond.

United owner Mark Ogren, left, and Tam Courts

“Without their support and the backing of the fans, we wouldn’t have achieved our fourth-placed finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

“It’s not an easy decision to move on from Dundee United but I believe my time with the club has helped me grow and develop immensely, both personally and professionally and I feel ready for my next challenge.”

Tony Asghar offered his thanks to Courts and also lifted the lid on the hunt for a new manager, which is already well under way.

“I’d like to place on record our gratitude towards Tam Courts for the service he has given Dundee United both as head coach and in his previous role as head of tactical performance,” said United’s sporting director.

“We made a brave appointment last year by promoting from within.

“But it was a calculated risk that clearly paid off.

“We enjoyed a lot of success on the field last year and qualified for Europe. This is testament to the culture we have created throughout the club.

Tony Asghar.

“Tam bought into our long-term strategy to develop some of the finest young talent in Scotland. The fruits of our labour are there for all to see with the recent international call-ups of Archie, Kieran and Ross.

“Through the course of discussions with Tam it became clear he was keen to pursue opportunities outside of Scotland. Following continued discussions, we have now agreed to mutually terminate his contract and allow him time to secure his next opportunity.”

“He will leave with our best wishes but I would like to assure Dundee United fans that the club is moving in a timely fashion to appoint a new Head Coach.

“We have identified a preferred candidate and are confident we anticipate making a further announcement on this in the coming days.”

