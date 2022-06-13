Tam Courts to Rijeka latest with future of Dundee United boss set to become clear within days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts remains locked in talks with Rijeka regarding their head coach vacancy — with a resolution expected by the end of this week.

Courier Sport broke the news of Rijeka’s interest in Courts last week, with the Tannadice chief subsequently permitted to hold discussions with the Croatian club.

Those negotiations are ongoing and, with Rijeka returning to pre-season this week, should be concluded — one way or another — in the coming days.

Reports in Croatia have strongly linked Malta boss Devis Mangia with a role in Rijeka’s revamped structure.

However, Courier Sport understands that fact would not be a death knell for Courts’ own potential switch to the Adriatic.

Rijeka have been on the hunt for a new boss since the departure of Goran Tomic on May 28.

European reunion?

Tomic led the club to a fourth-placed finish last term and, as such, Rijeka will compete in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League — where they could face United.

Courts, meanwhile, won plenty of admirers after guiding the Tangerines to fourth in the Scottish Premiership and bringing European football back to Tannadice for the first time in a decade.

The former Kelty Hearts boss did so by utilising 16 academy graduates over the course of the campaign — a major draw for Rijeka, who are keen to develop and export homegrown talents.

Courier Sport understands former Hibernian and Sunderland manager Jack Ross would be among United’s top targets for any impending vacancy.

Ross has been out of work since being dismissed by the Easter Road outfit last December and was strongly linked with the Dundee job on the last two occasions it was available.

The ex-St Mirren gaffer was also in the running to succeed Stephen Glass as Aberdeen manager before that role ultimately went to Jim Goodwin.