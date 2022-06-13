Tam Courts to Rijeka latest with future of Dundee United boss set to become clear within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts to Rijeka latest with future of Dundee United boss set to become clear within days

By Alan Temple
June 13 2022, 6.01pm
Tam Courts applauds the United fans
Tam Courts applauds the United fans

Dundee United boss Tam Courts remains locked in talks with Rijeka regarding their head coach vacancy — with a resolution expected by the end of this week.

Courier Sport broke the news of Rijeka’s interest in Courts last week, with the Tannadice chief subsequently permitted to hold discussions with the Croatian club.

Those negotiations are ongoing and, with Rijeka returning to pre-season this week, should be concluded — one way or another — in the coming days.

Reports in Croatia have strongly linked Malta boss Devis Mangia with a role in Rijeka’s revamped structure.

Link: Mangia

However, Courier Sport understands that fact would not be a death knell for Courts’ own potential switch to the Adriatic.

Rijeka have been on the hunt for a new boss since the departure of Goran Tomic on May 28.

European reunion?

Tomic led the club to a fourth-placed finish last term and, as such, Rijeka will compete in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League — where they could face United.

Courts, meanwhile, won plenty of admirers after guiding the Tangerines to fourth in the Scottish Premiership and bringing European football back to Tannadice for the first time in a decade.

The former Kelty Hearts boss did so by utilising 16 academy graduates over the course of the campaign — a major draw for Rijeka, who are keen to develop and export homegrown talents.

Tam Courts has been in talks with Rijeka over a move from Dundee United.

Courier Sport understands former Hibernian and Sunderland manager Jack Ross would be among United’s top targets for any impending vacancy.

Ross has been out of work since being dismissed by the Easter Road outfit last December and was strongly linked with the Dundee job on the last two occasions it was available.

The ex-St Mirren gaffer was also in the running to succeed Stephen Glass as Aberdeen manager before that role ultimately went to Jim Goodwin.

Ilmari Niskanen reveals sports psychologist talks as Dundee United winger preaches mental health focus

