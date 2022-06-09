Hearts insist they have got Lewis Neilson for free after confirming defender’s move from Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts insist they have got Lewis Neilson for free after confirming defender’s move from Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
June 9 2022, 1.55pm Updated: June 9 2022, 3.42pm
Lewis Neilson.

Signing Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson on a free transfer is “great business” for Hearts, according to their sporting director, Joe Savage.

The Tynecastle club have confirmed the youngster has agreed a three-year deal to link-up again with former United boss, Robbie Neilson.

The Tangerines believe they will be due training compensation but Hearts appear to be sticking to their stance that the 19-year-old won’t cost them a penny.

Speaking on their website, Savage said: “We were interested in Lewis as soon as we heard there was a chance he might not renew his contract at Dundee United.

“To get him on a free transfer is great business from our perspective. We’re overwhelmed by it, to be honest.

“At the age he is, with a chance to develop him further. Robbie and his coaching staff raved about him. He’s someone that Robbie thinks is very good and that we can make him into an even better player,

“It’s good to go down the route of attracting young Scottish players, when we can, it shows that we’re committed to our roots of developing footballers. We’ve done Alan Forrest, and now we’ve done that with Lewis. We’re delighted.”

Perfect environment

Robbie Neilson added: “Lewis is someone I’ve known for a while as he was coming through the ranks at Dundee United when I was manager there.

“Even back then you could see his potential and he’s continued to improve, so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hearts.

Lewis Neilson has left Dundee United for Hearts

“He’s a very quick and strong player with all the attributes needed to make it at the top level, and I’m sure Hearts will provide the perfect environment for Lewis to work hard, develop and take his career forward.”

Since United made Neilson the offer of a new contract, the Tangerines insist they will be due compensation.

In support of the Jam Tarts’ position, news reports have cited a supposed failure by the Tangerines to protect their right to compensation when offering that deal.

More from The Courier

