Hearts insist they have got Lewis Neilson for free after confirming defender’s move from Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Signing Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson on a free transfer is “great business” for Hearts, according to their sporting director, Joe Savage.

The Tynecastle club have confirmed the youngster has agreed a three-year deal to link-up again with former United boss, Robbie Neilson.

The Tangerines believe they will be due training compensation but Hearts appear to be sticking to their stance that the 19-year-old won’t cost them a penny.

Speaking on their website, Savage said: “We were interested in Lewis as soon as we heard there was a chance he might not renew his contract at Dundee United.

“To get him on a free transfer is great business from our perspective. We’re overwhelmed by it, to be honest.

✍️ Robbie Neilson continues to build his squad for next season’s domestic and European campaign with the acquisition of highly-rated defender Lewis Neilson on a free transfer from Dundee United. ➡️ https://t.co/2hKdRFCLGx pic.twitter.com/VI49PWEuEg — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 9, 2022

“At the age he is, with a chance to develop him further. Robbie and his coaching staff raved about him. He’s someone that Robbie thinks is very good and that we can make him into an even better player,

“It’s good to go down the route of attracting young Scottish players, when we can, it shows that we’re committed to our roots of developing footballers. We’ve done Alan Forrest, and now we’ve done that with Lewis. We’re delighted.”

Perfect environment

Robbie Neilson added: “Lewis is someone I’ve known for a while as he was coming through the ranks at Dundee United when I was manager there.

“Even back then you could see his potential and he’s continued to improve, so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hearts.

“He’s a very quick and strong player with all the attributes needed to make it at the top level, and I’m sure Hearts will provide the perfect environment for Lewis to work hard, develop and take his career forward.”

Since United made Neilson the offer of a new contract, the Tangerines insist they will be due compensation.

In support of the Jam Tarts’ position, news reports have cited a supposed failure by the Tangerines to protect their right to compensation when offering that deal.