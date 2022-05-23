Dundee United in 2021/22: How Tam Courts guided Tangerines from fury to fanfare – and back to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United in 2021/22: How Tam Courts guided Tangerines from fury to fanfare – and back to Europe

By Alan Temple
May 23 2022, 1.33pm Updated: May 23 2022, 3.40pm
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts
There was a knowing tone as Tam Courts referenced ‘the energy online’ during his first interview as Dundee United manager.

It remains one of the most outrageously euphemistic comments ever committed to film.

‘Backlash’, ‘fury’ or, at best, ‘scepticism’ would have been more accurate. All specialties of Twitter and Facebook.

Of course, the angriest shout the loudest. There were other voices heralding a brave, young appointment; a break from the merry-go-round of familiar faces.

Regardless, it was a blockbuster beginning to United’s second season back in the Premiership. It was the start of a journey that would ultimately take them back to Europe.

From an absence of flair to an abundance of flares, it has never been short of talking points — on or off the pitch.

And Courier Sport has been there every step of the way.

This is the story of United’s season.

The Court(s) of public opinion

Courts’ appointment was no surprise.

Even prior to Micky Mellon’s departure, there were rumours of his impending ascension.

Courts’ work with the United academy was highly-regarded and the former Kelty Hearts boss was seen as the guy.

However, that sense of inevitability did little to dampen the rancour, with the club’s announcement met with an avalanche of ire.

Sporting director Tony Asghar found himself in the crosshairs.

Tony Asghar, left, championed the appointment of Tam Courts
Crucially, Courts was joined at the eye of the storm by Liam Fox, who turned down Hibs to become No.2 at Tannadice.

Rampant against Rangers

Forty matches without defeat in the Premiership.

That was the record Rangers were defending when they arrived at Tannadice on August 7.

But Steven Gerrard, with his perennial fondness for calling United ‘Dundee’, was given cause to remember the name when Jamie Robson slammed home the winner.

Splitting sunshine, a raucous crowd (albeit still limited to 4,600) and a statement victory. After the misery of Covid football, this was the good stuff.

Following a meek defeat against Aberdeen the prior week, it was also vital for Courts.

Did it silence every doubter? Of course not.

However, even the most ardent sceptics accepted that one doesn’t simply fluke a victory against the reigning champions of Scotland.

There was another stirring win against Dundee, with Ian Harkes rattling home a dramatic late strike. Then a hard-fought draw at Celtic Park. Momentum building.

Following a 2-1 triumph against Motherwell on October 23, United were third in the Premiership, only behind league leaders Hearts on goal difference.

A Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Hibs — a game in which United were vastly superior for long spells — topped a fairly short list of negatives from Courts’ first four months at the helm.

A Belgian adventure for Lawrence Shankland

Those early endeavours played out against a backdrop of upheaval.

Charlie Mulgrew was an early arrival; a pivotal one. His experience, quality and the immediate legitimacy his support afforded Courts was a defining — and perhaps under-appreciated — factor in the Terrors’ success.

Beerschot standout: Shankland

Dylan Levitt would prove to be an inspired capture. Ilmari Niskanen, Scott McMann, Trevor Carson and Marc McNulty also arrived, with Max Biamou and Matthew Cudjoe signing on following the closure of the summer window.

Kerr Smith (Aston Villa) and Jamie Robson (Lincoln City) went the other way, while the most notable exit was that of Lawrence Shankland. The Scotland striker joined Beerschot for a fee in the region of £1 million.

We’ll never know whether United would have been a more potent attacking unit with Shankland.

Was the offensive logjam more to do with a lack of service than the lack of a fully firing No.9?

That debate can rage.

A winter of discontent

Cold reality bit during the winter months, characterised by a run of eight defeats in 10 fixtures. United scored just six goals in that period.

Jeando Fuchs’ form plummeted ahead of ultimately joining Peterborough in January, Levitt — a sensation when fit and sharp — was plagued by maddening knocks. The signing of Biamou was a failure.

Fuchs struggled for form and fitness prior to departing

And Covid hit. United lost 1-0 against Rangers with a glorified youth team on December 18.

Following Round 25 of Premiership fixtures — which saw United draw 0-0 with St Johnstone, having previously played out a 0-0 stalemate with Dundee — Courts’ men were eighth.

Moreover, they had scored just 19 league goals. Only shot-shy St Johnstone (14) had rippled the net with less frequency. Questions were being asked.

Watt a vital victory

Tony Watt was the marquee arrival in January. The Premiership’s top scorer — as he was at the time — joined from Motherwell after initially agreeing a pre-contract.

His first and, to date, only goal came in a 2-0 triumph over the Steelmen on February 9.

Despite blatantly drawing too many games, United had a happy knack of picking up big results just as the gloom threatened to descend.

A 96th-minute goal by McNulty secured a huge 2-1 win at St Mirren. A 1-0 victory over Motherwell was the cornerstone to sealing Europe, before that 2-1 triumph against Ross County secured fourth on the final day.

There were bumps in the road.

United should have beaten Dundee, somehow contriving to blow a 2-0 lead to draw at Tannadice in April.

Calum Butcher’s United career looks over, the lesser-spotted Biamou never did get fit, while Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett and McNulty all missed the run-in due to injuries.

That did allow for 16 academy players to feature for United over the course of the campaign.

However, even more impressive than the cavalcade of fleeting cameos is the sustained impact made by Ross Graham and, latterly, Archie Meekison.

Delirium in Dingwall

United were already assured European football when they travelled north in astonishing numbers for the season finale.

Scenes in Dingwall

Just shy of 2,300 Arabs descended upon Dingwall armed with beach balls, inflatable palm trees and smoke bombs.

A wall of colour and noise followed for 90 minutes, allied with a couple of giddy pitch invasions.

And when the dust settled and smoke cleared — literally — United were able to toast a successful campaign.

